ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Fort Myers

Contractors aim to move pile of shrimp boats on San Carlos Island back into water within 70 days

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lfjv_0k4089u000

SAN CARLOS ISLAND, Fla. — Since the hurricane, shrimp companies and fishermen have seen boats piled on top of one another on San Carlos Island. That is up until two weeks ago. Now the debris is mostly cleared out of the way so boats can be lifted off the land with cranes.

More barges have arrived to get the massive shrimp boats off land and back into the water.

“I think in the next day or two there will be another one put in,” Co-owner of Erickson and Jensen, Joel Andrews said.

“There have been updates, the biggest update and the biggest thing is the money. It was moving so we are appreciative for that because it is a complex problem,” Andrews said.

With these boats moving back to the gulf, it will allow for Erickson and Jensen and other companies to get crews also back in the water and fishing for shrimp.

“We’ve got about half a dozen boats launched now,” he said.

Resolve Marine is one of the contractors getting these boats back in the water. They now have help from a big barge.

They will use it to get the 36 boats left in the mangled mess back into the water.

Their deadline is 40 to 70 days from January 3.

“It would be nice to see a few boats tied up. We will have to put some pilings back in,” Andrews said.

So far, he said it has not been easy.

But he does have three boats with crews collecting shrimp, which you can purchase right now from their store.

He knows it will take months before his shrimp company will be back to normal operations.

“We’ll figure out how to do it minimally just to get started,” he said. “We are going to have one of our boats shifted just a little bit so we will be able to do repairs and then we can put that in. So it’s coming along.”

They will need to reinstall docks so it will be easier to unload their fresh catch. Just like they had before Hurricane Ian.

Alexia Tsiropoulos: “Speaking with some of those shrimp boat owners, what are some of the things that they have been saying most recently after seeing these boats finally go into the water?”

Joel Andrews: “Pretty much the same sentiments as I have, like wow look, they are going, there is going to be the sun coming up again tomorrow and there is hope.”

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Long-term repairs to the Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian

Crews are starting the long-term repairs after Hurricane Ian, causing traffic jams in Southwest Florida. The construction can be seen all around, along with cranes, tools, and the crews doing all the work. But what is the Florida Department of Transportation actually doing on the Sanibel Causeway?. Kati Sherrard, who...
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
People

Bodies of 4 Who Died in Gulf of Mexico Helicopter Crash Are Recovered

Authorities have recovered the remains of three passengers and a pilot who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico last month The remains of the four people who died in a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico have been found and brought to shore. On Dec. 29, a Bell 407 helicopter carrying four people "crashed into the Gulf of Mexico" at roughly noon local time "while departing the West Delta 106 offshore drilling platform," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release shared with PEOPLE. The FAA...
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Filmed Swimming in the Ocean Off Florida Coast

Proving to adapt to various conditions, an alligator was caught on camera swimming off the coast of Florida on Saturday (December 17th). In a TikTok post, Nick Serrano recalled seeing the reptile swimming in the Atlantic and recorded the whole situation. Serrano stated he believe it may have been up to 10 feet long. “Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment,” Serrano wrote. “Earlier today, my [girlfriend] and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American alligator cruising the surf.”
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy