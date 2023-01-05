The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18 with a lot at stake. If they win, they will clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed, but could fall all the way down to the No. 5 seed if they lose and the Dallas Cowboys win. Jalen Hurts has missed the Eagles last two games and is on track to return in Week 18. LeSean McCoy explains why neither Hurts nor Nick Sirianni is under pressure against the New York Giants.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO