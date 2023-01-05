ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Ex-Seahawks teammates on Russell Wilson: 'He’s not washed up'

With one game left in a dumpster fire of a season for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the numbers are not pretty for the 34-year-old signal-caller in his first year in the Mile High City. Wilson has career lows in completion percentage (60.8), passing touchdowns (13) and passer rating...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Is Tom Brady a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders?

The NFL quarterback carousel is set to rage on again in just a matter of weeks, and the only seven-time Super Bowl winner in league history will once again be one of the top prizes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is set to become a free agent at season's...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more

This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Rams-Seahawks on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 18 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Is Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts under more pressure in Week 18 vs. Giants? | SPEAK

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18 with a lot at stake. If they win, they will clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed, but could fall all the way down to the No. 5 seed if they lose and the Dallas Cowboys win. Jalen Hurts has missed the Eagles last two games and is on track to return in Week 18. LeSean McCoy explains why neither Hurts nor Nick Sirianni is under pressure against the New York Giants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

Hurts officially listed as questionable for Week 18 game vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is officially questionable for the Philadelphia Eagles regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants. Hurts has missed the Eagles' last two games after suffering a right shoulder sprain against Chicago on Dec. 18.Hurts practiced for the third straight day Friday. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a news conference Friday morning Hurts was "trending in the right direction.""We feel good about it, but we got to see how today goes," Sirianni said. "If he's ready to play, we'll play him. It's really as simple as that."Shortly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

