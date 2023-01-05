Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
FOX Sports
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
FOX Sports
Ex-Seahawks teammates on Russell Wilson: 'He’s not washed up'
With one game left in a dumpster fire of a season for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the numbers are not pretty for the 34-year-old signal-caller in his first year in the Mile High City. Wilson has career lows in completion percentage (60.8), passing touchdowns (13) and passer rating...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
FOX Sports
Is Tom Brady a fit with the Las Vegas Raiders?
The NFL quarterback carousel is set to rage on again in just a matter of weeks, and the only seven-time Super Bowl winner in league history will once again be one of the top prizes. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is set to become a free agent at season's...
Giants’ Super Bowl star: Daniel Jones is playing with a ‘chip on his shoulder’ and Giants are in ‘great position’ for playoffs
As the Giants head into their regular-season finale against the Eagles on Sunday, one of their former stars believes quarterback Daniel Jones is “maturing” before our eyes and says the team is in “great position” going forward. “I think he has a chip on his shoulder,”...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?
Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Betting edges on Chiefs-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks, more
This week's NFL slate has some great matchups in store, including the Rams-Seahawks on FOX and the FOX Sports App. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 18 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles load up on defense; Jets beef up offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from Pro Football Network, which is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At No. 13, the New York Jets are expected to pick Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson,...
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets
Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
FOX Sports
Lions vs Packers preview and prediction: very different teams, winning their own way
It all comes down to this. Against all odds, the Packers need only win and they'll reach the playoffs. All this despite sitting at 4-8 in Week 12 with a 3% chance to make the postseason. They've won their last four games, which should come as no surprise given Matt...
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
FOX Sports
Is Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts under more pressure in Week 18 vs. Giants? | SPEAK
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 18 with a lot at stake. If they win, they will clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed, but could fall all the way down to the No. 5 seed if they lose and the Dallas Cowboys win. Jalen Hurts has missed the Eagles last two games and is on track to return in Week 18. LeSean McCoy explains why neither Hurts nor Nick Sirianni is under pressure against the New York Giants.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
Yardbarker
New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles, preview, prediction, pick: Eagles look to secure top seed
The Philadelphia Eagles hope the third time is the charm as they once again try to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a victory on Sunday in their regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants. Both NFC East teams are playoff-bound, but the Eagles (13-3)...
Hurts officially listed as questionable for Week 18 game vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is officially questionable for the Philadelphia Eagles regular-season finale Sunday against the New York Giants. Hurts has missed the Eagles' last two games after suffering a right shoulder sprain against Chicago on Dec. 18.Hurts practiced for the third straight day Friday. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in a news conference Friday morning Hurts was "trending in the right direction.""We feel good about it, but we got to see how today goes," Sirianni said. "If he's ready to play, we'll play him. It's really as simple as that."Shortly...
