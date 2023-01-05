HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Anthony Wrzeszcz scored 19 points as Sam Houston beat Tarleton State 75-68. Wrzeszcz was 6 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bearkats. Donte Powers scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 8 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Cameron Huefner had 10 points. Shamir Bogues led the way for the Texans with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Javontae Hopkins added 16 points and nine rebounds for Tarleton State.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO