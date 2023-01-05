ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sam Houston wins 75-68 against Tarleton State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Anthony Wrzeszcz scored 19 points as Sam Houston beat Tarleton State 75-68. Wrzeszcz was 6 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bearkats. Donte Powers scored 19 points, shooting 4 for 8 and 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Cameron Huefner had 10 points. Shamir Bogues led the way for the Texans with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Javontae Hopkins added 16 points and nine rebounds for Tarleton State.
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Prairie View A&M hands MVSU 12th straight loss 67-60

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 22 points and eight rebounds to lead Prairie View A&M to a 67-60 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Will Douglas pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (6-10, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Brian Myles added 13 points and seven boards off the bench. Rayquan Brown had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (1-16, 0-3), who have lost 12 straight.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX

