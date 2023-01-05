Read full article on original website
Drake secures 82-64 win over Murray State
DES MOINES, Iowa — D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Racers were led in scoring by Jacobi Wood, who finished with 20 points and two steals.
Fauntleroy's 17 helps Austin Peay top Central Arkansas 86-62
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Guy Fauntleroy's 17 points, the Austin Peay Governors defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 86-62. The Governors are now 8-9 with the victory and the Bears dropped to 5-12.
