DES MOINES, Iowa — D.J. Wilkins scored 17 points as Drake beat Murray State 82-64. Wilkins was 6 of 10 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Darnell Brodie scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Sardaar Calhoun was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Racers were led in scoring by Jacobi Wood, who finished with 20 points and two steals.

MURRAY, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO