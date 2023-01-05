ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State secures 67-58 win against Bradley

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Damiree Burns scored 16 points as Murray State beat Bradley 67-58 on Wednesday night.

Burns added 10 rebounds and three steals for the Racers (9-6, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacobi Wood scored 10 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds. Rob Perry recorded 10 points and was 3-of-12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Braves (10-6, 3-2) were led by Zek Montgomery, who recorded 11 points. Ja'Shon Henry added 10 points and seven rebounds for Bradley. Malevy Leons also put up nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Murray State took the lead with 5:22 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 34-27 at halftime, with Burns racking up eight points. Murray State turned a one-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 13-1 run to make it a 59-46 lead with 5:02 left in the half. Burns scored eight second-half points in the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Murray State visits Drake while Bradley hosts Valparaiso.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
