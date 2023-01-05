ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac episode during a game between his Buffalo Bills team and the Cincinnati Bengals . Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was postponed.

Thomas - a safety with the Indianapolis Colts - first heard what happened when his father Facetimed him and began the over 100 mile drive, the team's website detailed .

'I had a goal,' Thomas said. 'I knew where I was going, so I just got on the road and I just went. Laser-focused.'

When he arrived at the hospital, Thomas was able to enter Hamlin's room, held his friend's hand and spoke to him.

'I know he could hear me,' Thomas said. 'Even if he couldn't hear me, it didn't matter. I said what I had to say.'

Both Thomas and Hamlin attended Pittsburgh's Central Catholic High School and were teammates on the school's football team.

The two stayed in touch beyond that - with Hamlin staying home for college at the University of Pittsburgh and Thomas heading out for Yale.

Thomas said they spoke that day, and after arriving at the hospital, he began to relax knowing his friend was in good hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cjTW_0k407SfD00

'It calmed me way down,' Thomas said. 'It made the trip home a lot easier. I could go home and know he's gonna be straight, I got him. We all got him. Everybody's behind him. You see what's going on, everybody's behind him. And when he walks out of there and he sees the support he has, it's going to be a real special day.'

Indianapolis plays Houston this Sunday, with Thomas saying he'll be thinking of his friend the entire time.

'I'm putting it right where it's gotta be — right in my mind and playing for him, playing for what he represents,' Thomas told reporters.

Thomas also thinks there's 'no doubt' Hamlin will be walking out of the hospital on his own.

'No doubt in my mind,' Thomas said. 'He's a fighter. No other thought in my mind of him walking out under his own power.'

The NFL has not made a decision on how to proceed after the game was postponed. Considering how late in the season this incident occurred, there are a lot of logistics and playoff implications at stake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MayXy_0k407SfD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSKsh_0k407SfD00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Las Vegas Teen Flag Football Star Collapses and Dies 'Playing the Game She Loves'

Ashari Hughes "loved music, dancing" but the 16-year-old "called football the real love of her life" A high school student in Las Vegas died while playing flag football on Thursday night. The student – who was later identified by the Clark County Coroner's office as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes – was in the middle of a game when she started experiencing chest problems, a family member told KVVU-TV. She had gone to the sidelines to rest when she collapsed.  Ian Salzman, the principal of Desert Oasis High School where Hughes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

Former Browns player Peyton Hillis ‘critical’ after saving his drowning children

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis was reportedly hospitalised and is in a critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean in Florida.Hillis, 36, saved his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola and was airlifted to a hospital. His breathing “is improving”, reported KNWA.According to a post by his uncle Greg Hills, the footballer remains in the intensive care unit for treatment of his lungs and kidneys. He said that his nephew was “doing better”.“Just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that...
PENSACOLA, FL
RadarOnline

Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
New York Post

Ashari Hughes, 16, dies after Desert Oasis High School flag football game

A 16-year-old girl collapsed and died after suffering a medical emergency during a high school flag football game in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sophomore Ashari Hughes, 16, who played for Desert Oasis High School, collapsed around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a home game against Valley High School, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She was hospitalized and died later that night, the paper said. The tragic episode unfolded just three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest during a “Monday Night Football” match-up against the Cincinnati Bengals that was witnessed by millions. Hamlin is now “awake” and showing “remarkable...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SVG

Heroic Act Lands Madden Cover Athlete In Critical Condition

"Madden NFL 12" cover star, Peyton Hillis, was involved in an accident on January 5 that left him in critical condition. According to TMZ, Hillis saved his children from drowning, and information from reporter Alyssa Orange explained further that the former Cleveland Browns player was in Pensacola, Florida when the accident occurred. The details haven't been fully released, but Orange reported that Hillis was flown to the hospital, where he was brought to the intensive care unit.
PENSACOLA, FL
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

719K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy