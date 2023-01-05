ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Entertainment History: "The Wiz" opened on Broadway

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

On Jan. 5, 1965, The Supremes recorded “Stop! In the Name Of Love.”

In 1970, “All My Children” premiered on ABC.

In 1975, “The Wiz,” an all-Black musical version of L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” opened on Broadway.

In 1978, the Sex Pistols began their first tour of the U.S. Less than two weeks after the first show in Atlanta, the tour was over and the band had broken up.

In 1979, jazz musician Charles Mingus died in Mexico of Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 56.

In 1983, Everything But The Girl made their concert debut as a duo at the Institute for Contemporary Arts in London.

In 1984, John Lennon’s single “Nobody Told Me” was released.

In 1988, Madonna filed for divorce from actor Sean Penn after less than three years of marriage.

In 1989, actor Zsa Zsa Gabor was kicked off a Delta Air Lines flight because she refused to keep her two dogs in their travel kennels. She was escorted from the plane in Atlanta during a stopover on her way to Palm Beach, Florida.

In 1990, the movie “Born On The Fourth Of July,” starring Tom Cruise, opened nationwide.

In 1998, singer-turned-politician Sonny Bono died when he slammed into a tree while skiing at a resort near the Nevada-California border. He was 62.

In 2004, singer Britney Spears’ marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander was annulled. They had been married 55 hours.

In 2015, actor Cameron Diaz married singer Benji Madden of Good Charlotte at her home in Beverly Hills, California.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 92. Singer-bassist Athol Guy of The Seekers is 83. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 81. Actor Diane Keaton is 77. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 75. Drummer George “Funky” Brown of Kool and the Gang is 74. Guitarist Chris Stein of Blondie is 73. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure,” ″Dynasty”) is 70. Actor Clancy Brown (“Highlander,” ″SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 64. Actor Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 61. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children,” “Guiding Light”) is 58. Actor Vinnie Jones (TV’s “Deception,” film’s “X-Men: The Last Stand”) is 58. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 57. Actor Joe Flanigan (“Stargate Atlantis,” ″Sisters”) is 56. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (ee-NAH’-bah) (“The Talk,” “Dancing with the Stars”) is 55. Guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (LOO’-en) of Queens Of The Stone Age is 55. Singer Marilyn Manson is 54. Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 54. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards,” ″Treme”) is 50. Actor-comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 49. Actor Bradley Cooper is 48. Actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 45. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 42. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 30.

