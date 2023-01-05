O'Neal scores 18 as Alabama State downs UAPB 80-66

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan O'Neal scored 18 points as Alabama State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-66 on Wednesday night.

O'Neal added 18 rebounds for the Hornets (4-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Range scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Alex Anderson recorded 15 points and was 3 of 10 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Kylen Milton led the way for the Golden Lions (4-11, 0-2) with 19 points and six rebounds. Brahm Harris added 14 points and seven rebounds for UAPB. Shaun Doss also had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .