Grambling knocks off Texas Southern 85-72
HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Christon scored 25 points as Grambling beat Texas Southern 85-72 on Wednesday night.
Christon had nine rebounds for Grambling (8-6, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Virshon Cotton shot 4 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Carte'Are Gordon shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Texas Southern (4-11, 0-2) was led by Zytarious Mortle, who recorded 20 points and five steals. Davon Barnes added 15 points and two steals for Texas Southern. John Walker III also recorded 15 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .
