FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Warren Alpert Foundation commits $9.7 million to Penn Medicine
Penn Medicine in Philadelphia has announced a $9.7 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation (WAF) that will fund continuing education efforts for genetic counselors. The grant will fund the recently established WAF-Career Ladder Education Program for Genetic Counseling at Penn, which aims to drive continued education for genetic counselors through multiple pathways, including the creation of state-of-the-art online continuing education unit (CEU) courses for genetic counselors. Penn will lead these efforts in close collaboration with four other institutions: Baylor College of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Philadelphia to roll out new state graduation standards, starting with Class of 2023
The School District of Philadelphia wants to make this year’s high school seniors — and their parents — aware of new state graduation requirements.
Meet an 'Ambassador of Hope' helping the homeless in Center City
It's Robert Savage's job to locate, befriend, and provide resources to individuals living on the streets of Philadelphia.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
City of Philadelphia, Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation invite applications for Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund
The City of Philadelphia and the Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation announced the launch of the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund. The $3.5 million fund, using opioid settlement funds, will implement a community-driven grantmaking process that focuses on geographic areas most impacted by the overdose crisis in Philadelphia and directly addresses prevention, recovery, and healing for the many individuals and communities affected.
Close to 60% of Philly seniors have completed new state graduation requirements. What about the rest?
More than 40% of Philadelphia’s high school seniors are still working to complete the state’s new graduation requirements as the midyear point approaches. Fifty-seven percent of seniors, or 4,586 out of 8,114 students, had met state requirements as of Thursday, district spokesperson Marissa Orbanek said in an email.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | 'Everyone should know it' - Wilmington woman committed to CPR awareness
Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during Monday Nigh Football may encourage more people to learn CPR. That would be just fine with one Wilmington-area woman. Maria Blest was watching a news program when it was interrupted by special reports that Hamlin, a member of the Buffalo Bills, had to be resuscitated and hospitalized after he collapsed while making a tackle.
fox29.com
Philadelphia investing $7.5 million in opioid settlement money directly to Kensington
KENSINGTON - This week, Philadelphia city leaders shared how they plan to use the first round of opioid settlement dollars from distributors they say contributed to the addiction crisis in the city. "We help with affordable housing, we do corner management, work with small businesses along the area," Executive Director...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
Philly announces plan to invest $200M in opioid settlement funds
The initial investments will go to 'an array of crisis response strategies' both citywide and in targeted neighborhoods, officials said. The post Philly announces plan to invest $200M in opioid settlement funds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
fox29.com
'Don't let me die': Philadelphia teen awarded highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving friend's life
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - It was a special day at the Philadelphia Military Academy on Friday. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was recognized for his brave actions with the highest honor an Army ROTC or JROTC cadet can receive. In front of his family, fellow cadets and school leaders the 17-year-old...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in Philadelphia
The James Beard Foundation’s® nationwide culinary series, Taste America, stops in Philadelphia for one night only on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, for a 400-person tasting reception at The Philadelphia Museum of Art.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Philly POPS announces fundraising campaign to keep doors open
The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the nation, has announced a new fundraiser to maintain the organization’s operation. The #SavethePOPS fundraiser came about after the orchestra announced in mid-November that it would shut down. Fans and patrons responded to the announcement with alarm—and ticket sales. During the Christmas concert season, the POPS played to sold-out crowds, and many patrons asked how they could help. The orchestra is asking supporters to either donate to the fundraiser or buy tickets to an upcoming performance.
philasun.com
The Philadelphia NAACP branch attends a screening of ‘Loudmouth’
ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (l to r): Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell; Catherine Hicks, president, NAACP Philadelphia Branch; Abu Edwards, chairperson, NAACP Political Action Committee; Rev. Jerome Fordham, state president, National Action Network (NAN – Philadelphia)and First Lady Cindy Fordham. Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions. “Loudmouth”...
glensidelocal.com
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project
Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
