Warren Alpert Foundation commits $9.7 million to Penn Medicine

Penn Medicine in Philadelphia has announced a $9.7 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation (WAF) that will fund continuing education efforts for genetic counselors. The grant will fund the recently established WAF-Career Ladder Education Program for Genetic Counseling at Penn, which aims to drive continued education for genetic counselors through multiple pathways, including the creation of state-of-the-art online continuing education unit (CEU) courses for genetic counselors. Penn will lead these efforts in close collaboration with four other institutions: Baylor College of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and the University of Washington School of Medicine.
City of Philadelphia, Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation invite applications for Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund

The City of Philadelphia and the Thomas Scattergood Behavioral Health Foundation announced the launch of the Overdose Prevention and Community Healing Fund. The $3.5 million fund, using opioid settlement funds, will implement a community-driven grantmaking process that focuses on geographic areas most impacted by the overdose crisis in Philadelphia and directly addresses prevention, recovery, and healing for the many individuals and communities affected.
VIDEO | 'Everyone should know it' - Wilmington woman committed to CPR awareness

Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during Monday Nigh Football may encourage more people to learn CPR. That would be just fine with one Wilmington-area woman. Maria Blest was watching a news program when it was interrupted by special reports that Hamlin, a member of the Buffalo Bills, had to be resuscitated and hospitalized after he collapsed while making a tackle.
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Attorney to file lawsuit against Philadelphia Housing Authority for fatal Fairmount Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been one year since a fire took 12 lives in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Nine children were among those killed. It's one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Not much has changed near North 23rd and Ogden Streets.A row of children's bikes remains neatly placed on a fence behind the home ready for little riders.But the nine kids who once used them -- haven't been around in a year's time. They and three adults died in a fast-moving fire on Jan. 5, 2022.The windows of the property owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority are still charred...
Philly POPS announces fundraising campaign to keep doors open

The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the nation, has announced a new fundraiser to maintain the organization’s operation. The #SavethePOPS fundraiser came about after the orchestra announced in mid-November that it would shut down. Fans and patrons responded to the announcement with alarm—and ticket sales. During the Christmas concert season, the POPS played to sold-out crowds, and many patrons asked how they could help. The orchestra is asking supporters to either donate to the fundraiser or buy tickets to an upcoming performance.
The Philadelphia NAACP branch attends a screening of ‘Loudmouth’

ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (l to r): Former Councilmember Jannie Blackwell; Catherine Hicks, president, NAACP Philadelphia Branch; Abu Edwards, chairperson, NAACP Political Action Committee; Rev. Jerome Fordham, state president, National Action Network (NAN – Philadelphia)and First Lady Cindy Fordham. Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions Photo credits: Kim Cole Productions. “Loudmouth”...
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project

Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
