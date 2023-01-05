Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
Related
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 70, NEW MEXICO STATE 61
Percentages: FG .429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Battin 3-6, Nottage 3-11, Ta.Armstrong 2-4, Quintana 2-5, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Goodrick 0-1, S.Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Ta.Armstrong 5, Goodrick 3, S.Washington 2, Ighoefe, Nottage, Quintana). Steals: 3 (Goodrick, Quintana, Tr.Armstrong). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
Percentages: FG .506, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Banchero 4-9, F.Wagner 3-7, Anthony 2-4, Ross 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, G.Harris 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suggs 2). Turnovers: 10 (Banchero 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 AUBURN 72, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 59
Percentages: FG .339, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Council 2-6, Dunning 0-1, Pinion 0-1, Davis 0-2, Black 0-3, Walsh 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Makhi.Mitchell 2, Black, Council, Walsh). Turnovers: 13 (Black 4, Council 3, Walsh 2, Davis, Graham, Makhe.Mitchell, Makhi.Mitchell). Steals: 4 (Ka.Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 62, Oregon St. 42
OREGON ST. (7-9) Andela 3-4 0-0 6, Rataj 1-2 0-0 3, Taylor 2-9 0-3 4, Akanno 4-11 0-0 10, C.Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Pope 2-11 0-0 5, Bilodeau 2-5 0-0 4, Ryuny 3-4 2-3 8, Krass 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 1-1 0-0 2, Rochelin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 2-6 42.
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 74, KANSAS CITY 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Mitchell 5-12, Pro.Idiaru 3-5, Allen 1-2, Andrews 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Andrews). Turnovers: 11 (Allen 3, Mitchell 3, A.Mukeba 2, Ngandu 2, Andrews). Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Mitchell 2, Sullivan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ORAL...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 72, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 70
Percentages: FG .509, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rishwain 4-6, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Shabazz 1-4, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kunen 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 12 (Gigiberia 4, Kunen 2, Markovetskyy 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Rishwain). Steals: 7 (Rishwain 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, Portland 43
PORTLAND (8-10) Sjolund 2-9 2-2 6, Vucinic 1-4 0-0 2, Meadows 1-8 2-2 4, Perry 0-3 2-2 2, Robertson 1-9 2-3 4, Gorosito 0-2 0-0 0, Applewhite 3-4 7-9 13, Nduka 1-2 0-2 3, St. Pierre 3-5 3-5 9. Totals 12-46 18-25 43. SAINT MARY'S (CAL.) (14-4) Bowen 4-8 0-0...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
Percentages: FG .610, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Schroder 4-5, Beverley 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, James 1-6, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (James 4, Westbrook 4, Beverley 2, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Gabriel, Nunn, Toscano-Anderson). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 79, NORTHERN COLORADO 74
Percentages: FG .491, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Martin 3-4, Vazquez 2-3, Moody 2-4, Nap 1-1, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Di.Thomas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson 2). Turnovers: 11 (Di.Thomas 3, Moody 3, Martin 2, Vazquez 2, Bannan). Steals: 4 (Nap 2, Vazquez...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 84, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 77
Percentages: FG .518, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (McCabe 2-4, Harkless 2-5, Webster 2-5, Gilbert 1-2, Rodriguez 1-4, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Iwuakor 3, Muoka 2, Harkless, Nowell). Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 5, McCabe 2, Rodriguez 2, Harkless, Jac.Johnson, Nowell, Webster). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma St. 86, Texas 82
OKLAHOMA ST. (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Garzon 3-8, Alnatas 2-6, Asi 2-2, Keys 1-2, Chastain 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Milton 1) Turnovers: 15 (Alnatas 4, Chastain 2, Collins 2, Milton 2, Asi 1, De Lapp 1, Garzon 1, Keys 1, Team 1) Steals: 2...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Porterville Recorder
KENNESAW STATE 76, QUEENS 67
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Youngblood 4-6, Ademokoya 1-2, Jennings 1-2, Rodgers 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Cottle 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Youngblood 2, Jennings, Robinson). Turnovers: 13 (Burden 3, Jennings 3, Youngblood 3, Cottle, Peterson, Robinson, Stroud). Steals: 8 (Burden 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76
Percentages: FG .469, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hickman 4-5, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 1-4, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hickman 2, Timme 2, Gregg). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
Porterville Recorder
GRAMBLING STATE 76, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 70
Percentages: FG .449, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garrett 3-5, French 3-6, Harmon 1-4, Carter-Hollinger 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Henderson). Turnovers: 13 (Harmon 5, Garrett 3, Davis, French, Gudavicius, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 4 (Davis 2, French, Garrett). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
APPALACHIAN STATE 71, JAMES MADISON 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harcum 2-6, Huntley 2-6, Boykin 2-7, Mantis 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Huntley). Turnovers: 15 (Boykin 5, Gregory 4, Harcum 2, Mantis 2, Pearson, Xavio.Brown). Steals: 8 (Boykin 2, Gregory 2,...
Porterville Recorder
St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 68
OMAHA (6-11) F.Fidler 7-14 5-5 19, Sutton 2-9 1-2 5, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, White 6-12 4-5 17, Glover 5-10 0-1 11, Jungers 2-9 4-4 10, Arop 1-3 0-1 2, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 14-18 68. ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-6) Allen 1-5 1-3 4,...
Comments / 0