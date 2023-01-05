Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Pointers do what they need to do in win over Redmen
SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers did what they needed to do. Caleb Lovely did more than he needed. Lovely drilled seven 3-pointers as he scored 25 points as the Pointers beat the Rock Hill Redmen 64-44 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. “We just went...
Ironton Tribune
Green takes sole possession of first place in SOC
FRANKLIN FURNACE — It was a battle for first place in the Southern Ohio Conference race and the Green Bobcats were left standing on top of the hill. Green shook off a slow start to beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 56-49 on Friday. Green is 9-3 overall but...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets lean on their defense to stop Lady Irish
PROCTORVILLE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets have been able to hang their hat on the defense this season. On Saturday at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown, the Lady Hornets were hanging up lots of hats as they beat the Huntington St. Joseph Lady Fighting Irish 40-32. “We played...
Ironton Tribune
Vikings click at the foul line in win over East
SCIOTOVILLE — The Symmes Valley Vikings finally found the foul line to be friendly. Having struggled at time this season from the foul line, the Vikings converted 17-of-32 free throws as they held off the Sciotoville East Tartans in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Friday. Josh Saunders scored...
Ironton Tribune
Unbeaten Lady Titans down Redwomen
PROCTORVILLE — Did you ever just have one of those days?. Nothing seemed to be clicking for Rock Hill as the Redwomen lost to the unbeaten Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans 54-22 on Saturday at the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Notre Dame didn’t waste any time by taking a...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers quick start too much for Trimble
PROCTOVILLE — A good start meant a good finish for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers. Chesapeake built a 17-point first half lead and went on to beat the Trimble Lady Tomcats 55-36 on Saturday in the Fairland Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Sophi Hutchinson scored 19 points and Kate Ball netted 10...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton accomplishes its mission with OVC win
COAL GROVE — As Hannibal Smith used to say in the old TV show The A-Team. “I love it when a plan comes together.”. Playing a Coal Grove team minus leading scorer Owen Johnson with a knee injury and having to play at Gallipolis on Saturday in a big league game, Ironton coach Chris Barnes had a plan.
Ironton Tribune
Lady Bobcats topple Lady Tartans, 31-21
SCIOTOVILLE — Back on the upside. The Green Lady Bobcats were back on the winning side Thursday with a 31-21 Southern Ohio Conference win over the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans. “It was nice to get a win again and in that gym, too,” said Lady Bobcats’ coach Melissa Knapp....
Ironton Tribune
Lady Panthers turn to defense, scoring duo to top SP
CHESAPEAKE — Defense and the duo. The Chesapeake Lady Panthers used a tough defensive effort and the scoring of Sophi Hutchinson and Kate Ball to get past the South Point Lady Pointers 39-26 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday. Hutchinson had a game-high 18 points while Ball...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton goes inside and outside to beat Gallipolis
GALLIPOLIS — Back in the 1940s, Army’s football team had a running back tandem of Felix “Doc” Blanchard and Glenn Davis. Blanchard was called Mr. Inside and Davis was Mr. Outside. It is now 2023 and the Ironton Fighting Tigers basketball team has a scoring tandem...
Marshall University in West Virginia hires Gregory Beals as new baseball head coach
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has a new baseball coach. According to Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, the university’s Board of Governors has approved the hiring of former OSU coach Gregory Beals as the new head coach of Thundering Herd baseball. Beals, who will become the 29th head coach in the history of […]
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket
CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
Ironton Tribune
Ruby Boll
Ruby Bryant Boll passed away on Dec. 20, 2022, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ruby moved to North Carolina in 2012 sharing her time between Southport, North Carolina and New Bern, North Carolina. She was born on Oct. 14, 1930, in Ironton. Ruby was one of eight children born to Joseph...
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
hazard-herald.com
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Ultimate Shine Car Wash to Open First Car Wash in Ohio
CHILLICOTHE – A new way to wash is opening in Chillicothe in just a few weeks. Ultimate Shine Car Wash is a family-owned business established in 2005 with 17 locations throughout east Tennessee and Western Virginia. Now they are working to grow into Ohio with two locations in Chillicothe and Washington court house.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
