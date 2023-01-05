ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna, OK

Lighthorse Police department confiscates more than 15 stolen vehicles after serving search warrants

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgfka_0k4059IJ00

HANNA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Lighthorse K9 Unit confiscated more than 15 stolen vehicles after serving two search warrants in the Hanna area, according to a Muscogee Nation social media post.

The Muscogee Nation said the agencies confiscated stolen property that included:

  • Five side-by-side UTVs
  • Six four-wheelers
  • Four tractors
  • Two skid steers
  • Two dirt bikes

The Muscogee Nation also said more than 10 firearms were confiscated from the suspect, who is a convicted felon. A small amount of narcotics were also located.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Lighthorse K9 Unit were assisted by the Department of Agriculture and the National Crime Insurance Bureau, according to the Muscogee Nation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Police recover stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County

McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — The Muskogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovered stolen property near Hannah in McIntosh County on Wednesday. Police said in a social media post after serving a search warrant, they confiscated stolen property that included five side by side UTVs, six 4-wheelers, four tractors, two skid steers and two dirt bikes.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
WILBURTON, OK
news9.com

Mother On Life Support Delivers Baby After Crash Near Ada

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby and is on life support following a crash in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 3 near Ada, Okla. A vehicle driven by Henry Nwajagu, 36, was traveling eastbound on the highway...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Expressway Construction Project Starts Monday

A major highway construction project starts Monday. The Broken Arrow Expressway will be down to two lanes in both directions between Lewis and the southeast corner of the downtown loop. The $15 million project will completely resurface the highway, and it is expected to last most of the year. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy