Lighthorse Police department confiscates more than 15 stolen vehicles after serving search warrants

HANNA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Lighthorse K9 Unit confiscated more than 15 stolen vehicles after serving two search warrants in the Hanna area, according to a Muscogee Nation social media post.

The Muscogee Nation said the agencies confiscated stolen property that included:

Five side-by-side UTVs

Six four-wheelers

Four tractors

Two skid steers

Two dirt bikes

The Muscogee Nation also said more than 10 firearms were confiscated from the suspect, who is a convicted felon. A small amount of narcotics were also located.

The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Lighthorse K9 Unit were assisted by the Department of Agriculture and the National Crime Insurance Bureau, according to the Muscogee Nation.

