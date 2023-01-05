ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

6 people, including police officer, injured in 2 crashes in West Palm Beach

By Matt Papaycik, Allen Cone, Todd Wilson
 7 days ago
At least six people, including a West Palm Beach police officer, were injured in two separate crashes late Wednesday, authorities said.

The city's fire and police departments were dispatched to the scenes about 10:45 p.m.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV the first crash occurred when police tried to pull over a Crown Victoria, with no headlights on, at Eighth Street and Tamarind Avenue.

Police said Willie Brown, 40, and Charlene Brown, 39, were in the Crown Victoria as it stopped before it suddenly drove off and crashed into two police cars— hitting and dragging an officer.

"He struck two cars. One was unoccupied, because that officer was out on foot," Jachles said. "The other one was occupied and he rammed it a second time, struck and dragged that police officer that was out on foot and then took off."

Police said Willie Brown then caused another crash, when he ran a stop sign and collided with two other vehicles — a van and a Kia Forte — at the intersection of Division Avenue and 15th Street, which injured five people.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor leg injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Willie Brown and Charlene Brown were taken to a nearby hospital. Jachles said they suffered critical injuries but are expected to survive.

Three other people injured in the Division Avenue wreck were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Jachles added.

No arrests have been made at this time.

West Palm Beach car fire.

