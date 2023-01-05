Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Some of the Best Homemade Pie in Florida is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenFlorida State
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Related
WCJB
A veterinarian raises money for a horse rescue by living in a horse stall
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Since noon on Monday, veterinarian Dr. Bryan Langlois has been living in a horse stall. It’s all a part of a fundraiser for PARR which rehomes, rehabilitates and rescues horses. “A lot of people are always looking for different ways to raise money and I’ve...
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
WCJB
AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
WCJB
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The family of the mother whose 4-month-old baby was hospitalized is now coming to her defense after they say she is a victim herself. Emma Smithey,19, and the child’s father Timothy Smith were arrested after being accused of neglecting and abusing the 4-month-old. The baby was...
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than two decades of community service, longtime Ocala council member Mary Sue Rich is immortalized with a more than $10-million community center. The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, located at 1812 NW 21st Ave., officially opened to the public on Tuesday....
WCJB
North central Florida officials propose funding requests to state lawmakers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials from around north central Florida presented their wish lists to state lawmakers on Tuesday at legislative delegation meetings in Gilchrist and Alachua counties. Alachua county’s top appointed official is asking for $5 million in state funding. $2.5 million would go to a meat processing...
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
WCJB
Three members of love triangle sentenced after murdering the wrong man in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of murdering a bystander during a love triangle dispute. A third person was sentenced to spend a dozen years behind bars. An Alachua County judge sentenced Doug Heath and Martesha Johnson to life...
WCJB
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
WCJB
Local police celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement officers gathered Monday morning at the Oak Hammock Retirement Home at U.F. to mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Members of several agencies were on hand including Gainesville Police and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, to honor law enforcement past and present. The event...
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
WCJB
Six candidates qualify for the State House District 24 seat in Marion County vacated by Harding
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A half dozen candidates have qualified to run in the special election to replace former North Central Florida state Rep. Joe Harding. Qualifying for the election ended at noon on Tuesday. Five Republicans and one write-in candidate are running to represent State House District 24, which...
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
WCJB
Florida Agriculture Commissioner announces proposal to curb credit card companies’ tracking of gun purchases
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Agricultural Commissioner Wilton Simpson has announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. In September, Visa joined Mastercard and American Express in moving forward with plans to categorize gun shop sales, a step gun-control advocates say will help track...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
WCJB
Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to an issue North Central Florida cattle ranchers are facing. City of Newberry and Alachua County officials want to build a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility off of SW 266th St. in Newberry. “There’s a high degree of preference for more...
WCJB
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announces staffing and assignment changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have announced new changes in positions for a number of staff members. Several staff members received promotions while others have been reassigned to other divisions or positions. The list of all staffing changes can be found below:. Alachua County Sheriff's...
Comments / 0