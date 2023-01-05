ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9jjg_0k404XBT00 A woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 5:20 pm in the area of Del Rey and Herndon avenues.

Investigators say a woman believed to be in her 80s was walking across the street to her mailbox when she was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was flown by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with officers.

Officers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.

