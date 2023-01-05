Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County
A woman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Fresno County on Wednesday night. Officials with the California Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 5:20 pm in the area of Del Rey and Herndon avenues. Investigators say a woman believed to be in her 80s was walking across the street to her mailbox when she was hit by a vehicle. The woman was flown by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with officers. Officers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.
