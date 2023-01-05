Meek Mill was met with both love and chaos as he touched down in Accra, Ghana for its 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival this week. In footage shared by the Philly MC on Instagram, Meek is seen making his way through an aggressive crowd of fans, later sharing that he was actually pick-pocketed at one point. More from VIBE.comMeek Mill And Reform Alliance Partner With Philadelphia Eagles And 76ers For Special Holiday EventMeek Mill Responds To Kanye West Laughing At Him On ClubhouseTems And Wizkid Top Billboard's Year-End Afrobeats Charts For 2022 “They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH,” Meek...

