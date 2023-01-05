Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Rumored To Be Special Guest At Ghana’s Black Star Line Festival
Accra, Ghana - Kanye West has remained out of the spotlight in recent weeks but he’s rumored to be making a trip to Ghana to be a surprise guest at the Black Star Line Festival. According to DJ Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye is slated to fly to Africa and make...
travelnoire.com
Activist And Rapper Vic Mensa Works To Bring Clean Water To People In Ghana
Vic Mensa is as dedicated to his activism as he is to his music. He’s been using his platform to address the lack of fresh water in parts of Ghana. According to Helio PR, “a recent study in Ghana indicated that about 60% of water bodies in the area are polluted,” leading to serious health risks for those who drink it.
Vic Mensa Part Of Major Effort To Bring Drinking Water To Ghana
Vic Mensa and his nonprofit Let Them Drink Water are heading efforts to bring drinking water to over 200,000 people in Ghana. The post Vic Mensa Part Of Major Effort To Bring Drinking Water To Ghana appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Dave Chappelle Dances Upon Arriving in Ghana for Festival Appearance
Dave Chappelle is celebrating his arrival in Ghana by dancing. The comedian is on hand for Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival. Chappelle is on hand to be part of the line-up, in conversation with Chance and had a pop-lock session with African dancers. Ahead...
Meek Mill Drops Footage Of Chaotic Trip To Ghana For Afro Nation Festival
Meek Mill was met with both love and chaos as he touched down in Accra, Ghana for its 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival this week. In footage shared by the Philly MC on Instagram, Meek is seen making his way through an aggressive crowd of fans, later sharing that he was actually pick-pocketed at one point. More from VIBE.comMeek Mill And Reform Alliance Partner With Philadelphia Eagles And 76ers For Special Holiday EventMeek Mill Responds To Kanye West Laughing At Him On ClubhouseTems And Wizkid Top Billboard's Year-End Afrobeats Charts For 2022 “They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH,” Meek...
Vic Mensa Is Providing Clean Drinking Water To Ghana Residents
Ghanaian-American rapper Vic Mensa is giving back to his father’s homeland of Ghana as he co-headlines the Black Star Line Festival. Mensa, née Victor Kwesi Mensah, will be teaming up with his dad to provide clean drinking water to three villages in the West African country. “We’re building 3 boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water — the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” the 29-year-old told TMZ Hip-Hop after seeing the destitute living conditions in some of the villages there — especially tarnished water. More from...
BET
Monaleo Says Industry Is ‘Easier’ For Light-Skinned Female Rappers
Houston rapper Monaleo, who broke out early in 2021 with her debut single, "Beating Down Ya Block," stopped by The Hollywood Groupchat Podcast to talk with Meghan James and Chadd Black about a variety of topics. Social media users quickly circulated a clip from the show where the 21-year-old rapper...
