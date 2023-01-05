ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

98.7 WFGR

Where Did The Michigan DNR Stock Over 620,000 Fish In 2022?

Talk about buying stock into Michigan fishing, the DNR stocked over 620,000 fish in 2022 but where and what did they stock?. The great state of Michigan has one of the finest opportunities for anglers to fish for different freshwater species from the Great Lakes to its inland lakes, rivers, and streams.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

This Fast and Icy Outdoor Experience Makes a Great MI Day Trip

Add some excitement to your cold and boring winter with this quick day trip. For many Michiganders, the winter time can feel like a long, cold, depressing, and miserable time. Hitting the slopes or jumping on a snowmobile can be pricy as well. However, if you need a little bit of excitement but don't want to commit to buying all that pricy equipment, take a trip to Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan DNR Stocks 624,000 Fish In Lakes Across State

Anglers will soon benefit from the 624,205 fish, which collectively weighed 7.8 tons, that were stocked by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will provide enhanced fishing opportunities throughout Michigan,” said DNR fish production manager...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival

In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Despite a surge in Grand Rapids, Michigan’s population is shrinking

While the roads in Grand Rapids feel more crowded, Michigan as a whole is likely experiencing more outbound migration. Multiple national moving companies counted Michigan among the states with the most outbound migration. Each year, companies such as United Van Lines, North American Van Lines and Atlas Van Lines put together reports showing moving trends across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
legalnews.com

Six Michigan businesses selected for new dairy business builder grants

On Thursday, the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, announced 31 companies and cooperatives receiving $2.4 million in grants with six Michigan companies among those chosen. Selected Michigan businesses include...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Turkey census - Michigan DNR seeks public input documenting wild turkey sightings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the comeback of the wild turkey is one of the greatest wildlife conservation stories. The DNR said wild turkeys can be found in every county in the Lower Peninsula, plus parts of the Upper Peninsula. Officials with the DNR want to know how many wild turkeys are in Michigan and where they are found.
MICHIGAN STATE
Centre Daily

Speakeasy boat — where Al Capone partied — lurks under lake in Michigan. Take a look

Just below the surface of a Michigan lake lies a shipwreck with a sordid past: a prohibition-era party boat linked to an infamous gangster. The massive barge, known as the Keuka, lurks in Lake Charlevoix, Chris Roxburgh, an underwater photographer, scuba diver and author, told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Roxburgh dove the frigid waters on Jan. 2 to see the Keuka.
CHARLEVOIX, MI

