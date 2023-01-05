The National Center for State Courts will present the webinar “Implementing a Plan — Backlog Reduction” on Monday, January 9, beginning at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The Conference of Chief Justices and Conference of State Court Administrators Rapid Response Team continues its Backlog Reduction Workshop series.The workshop, the third installment in the webinar series, is being offered with the support of the State Justice Institute.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO