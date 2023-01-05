ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Cortland's Florist Farms is first legal cannabis brand in NY, prioritizes social fairness

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Cortland’s Florist Farms is the first legal cannabis brand to launch in New York State. On Dec. 29, the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis was made at the Manhattan dispensary Housing Works Cannabis Co. The Florist Farms brand was heavily featured on the dispensary’s opening day, as it is the first brand to launch in New York’s legal cannabis market.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Federal grant passed to help improve health care programs

Syracuse, N.Y. — Hospitals in Central New York are getting more money to train future workers and expand medical services. A recently passed federal budget of 12 million dollars will go to expanding facilities and boost life saving care in all areas from cancer treatment to mental health programs.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots

Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Multiple agencies respond to a fire at TK Tavern in Camillus

Camillus, NY. — Multiple agencies responded this morning to a fire at TK Tavern on Newport Road in Camillus. Reports of the fire began at seven this morning. A person in the area tells us there was a lot of smoke when they saw the building initially just after seven.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

Josh Kozlowski

If there’s anyone in CNY who knows about the weather, it’s Josh. He was born and raised in the small western suburb of Syracuse, Westvale. Josh lived through two major severe weather events: the Blizzard of ’93 and the Labor Day Storm of ‘98. It was these two events that got him genuinely interested in meteorology. He says he wanted to understand “how and why” these extreme events occurred and hopefully one day be able to warn people about the next one before it happens.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Over 25 firearms seized from Cazenovia man in Friday arrest

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — New York State Police Friday arrested 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts from Cazenovia, NY for criminal possession of multiple weapons. In total, 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles, 18 high-capacity magazines and several compliant magazines were seized. Butts has been charged...
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges

New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
SOLVAY, NY
cnycentral.com

More than Just Books: Memory Kits for patrons with dementia and memory loss

Dewitt, NY — The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has an entire section dedicated to memory loss. Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk have seen the effects of dementia firsthand when Karen's mother Madeline suffered from memory loss. The pair were introduced to books designed for those with dementia and that's where things really got started.
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Camping World RV Show returns to the Fairgrounds this weekend

Camping World RV Show returns to the Fairgrounds this weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Camping World RV show is back at the New York State Fairgrounds once again. After a hiatus in 2019 during the pandemic, Camping World said sales are back to normal and despite the state’s gas tax ending, more people are looking to purchase an RV.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 19.9" in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball

Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

TOYOTA HS ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Jenna & Julia Speich

BALDWINSVILLE — Congrats to Jenna & Julia Speich on being named our Toyota HS Athlete of the Week. The twin sisters and seniors on the Baldwinsville girls bowling team are committed to compete at the collegiate level. Both sisters are heading to the University of Central Missouri next year.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy