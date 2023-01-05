Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
The Syracuse Crunch partner with local hospitals to combat opioid crisis in new initiative
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Crunch is partnering with Upstate Health and Crouse Health on an initiative to raise awareness of opioid addiction and combat opioid use and overdose. The awareness campaign springs from the dangers of the opioid crisis occurring throughout the country. Central New York hasn’t been...
Cortland's Florist Farms is first legal cannabis brand in NY, prioritizes social fairness
CORTLAND, N.Y. — Cortland’s Florist Farms is the first legal cannabis brand to launch in New York State. On Dec. 29, the first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis was made at the Manhattan dispensary Housing Works Cannabis Co. The Florist Farms brand was heavily featured on the dispensary’s opening day, as it is the first brand to launch in New York’s legal cannabis market.
Federal grant passed to help improve health care programs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hospitals in Central New York are getting more money to train future workers and expand medical services. A recently passed federal budget of 12 million dollars will go to expanding facilities and boost life saving care in all areas from cancer treatment to mental health programs.
CBA student is one of fifteen in the country awarded the Cameron Impact Scholarship
Syracuse, N.Y. — The prestigious Cameron Impact Scholarship is awarded to fifteen students across the United States. Sravan Kodali is at senior at Christian Brother's Academy and is one of the 15 students selected for the scholarship. When Kodali received the news that he was awarded the scholarship, he was shocked.
Syracuse laboratory host free walk in clinic for Covid-19, RSV and Flu virus
North Syracuse, N.Y. — With Covid-19, RSV and flu cases swirling around, worries about a post-holiday spike in all three is causing one local medical lab in North Syracuse to help boost testing. Drakos Clinical Laboratories hosted a day of free walk-in testing for all three viruses, as an...
The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots
Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
Multiple agencies respond to a fire at TK Tavern in Camillus
Camillus, NY. — Multiple agencies responded this morning to a fire at TK Tavern on Newport Road in Camillus. Reports of the fire began at seven this morning. A person in the area tells us there was a lot of smoke when they saw the building initially just after seven.
Josh Kozlowski
If there’s anyone in CNY who knows about the weather, it’s Josh. He was born and raised in the small western suburb of Syracuse, Westvale. Josh lived through two major severe weather events: the Blizzard of ’93 and the Labor Day Storm of ‘98. It was these two events that got him genuinely interested in meteorology. He says he wanted to understand “how and why” these extreme events occurred and hopefully one day be able to warn people about the next one before it happens.
Over 25 firearms seized from Cazenovia man in Friday arrest
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — New York State Police Friday arrested 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts from Cazenovia, NY for criminal possession of multiple weapons. In total, 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles, 18 high-capacity magazines and several compliant magazines were seized. Butts has been charged...
Famous horror writer Stephen King tweets jab at Utica, see Utica's hilarious response
UTICA, N.Y. — Stephen King, the famed horror author of 'It' and 'The Shining,' among others, took to Twitter Friday to make fun of the historic house speaker showdown occurring in D.C. The City of Utica's official Twitter account responded to King's jab of the Central New York city,...
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
More than Just Books: Memory Kits for patrons with dementia and memory loss
Dewitt, NY — The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has an entire section dedicated to memory loss. Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk have seen the effects of dementia firsthand when Karen's mother Madeline suffered from memory loss. The pair were introduced to books designed for those with dementia and that's where things really got started.
Tabby cat Candy Cane is Oswego County Humane Society's pet of the week!
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Meet Candy Cane!. Candy Cane is Oswego County Humane Society's Pet of the Week. The holidays may be over, but Candy Cane is the last out of a litter of five looking for a forever home. He is a tabby kitten who is very playful, so...
Camping World RV Show returns to the Fairgrounds this weekend
Camping World RV Show returns to the Fairgrounds this weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Camping World RV show is back at the New York State Fairgrounds once again. After a hiatus in 2019 during the pandemic, Camping World said sales are back to normal and despite the state’s gas tax ending, more people are looking to purchase an RV.
Feeling like winter this weekend, but will we get more snow?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's been a fairly slow start to our snowfall season here in Syracuse. Snowfall totals are well below where we should be at this point in the year. So far this season to date, Syracuse has gotten 20.1" of total snowfall. Comparing this to last season (2021-2022) up to this date, our snowfall total was 19.9" in Syracuse.
Picks and Predictions: This weekend in Syracuse Orange basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — As we make the total transition from college football season to college basketball season it seems only right to start a new chapter in our Orange Zone team's picks competition. Throughout the football season we've brought you our straight up predictions, meaning all we did was pick the winner.
TOYOTA HS ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Jenna & Julia Speich
BALDWINSVILLE — Congrats to Jenna & Julia Speich on being named our Toyota HS Athlete of the Week. The twin sisters and seniors on the Baldwinsville girls bowling team are committed to compete at the collegiate level. Both sisters are heading to the University of Central Missouri next year.
