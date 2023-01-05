Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Related
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
411mania.com
Mickie James Respects Jordynne Grace Ahead Match At Impact Hard to Kill
Mickie James faced Jordynne Grace in a title vs. career match at Impact Hard to Kill, and she recently touched on significance of the bout. James and Grace were on Busted Open Radio promoting the match at the January 13th PPV, and you can see a couple highlights from James below (per Fightful:
411mania.com
Various News: Jade Cargill Hits Milestone As AEW TBS Champion, Highlights From Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion
– Jade Cargill hit a milestone in her run as the AEW TBS Champion, as it has been a year since she won the title. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title on January 5, 2022. As of now, Cargill has been the only champion in the belt’s short history. She is also currently 47-0 in AEW.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prospect Is Now A Free Agent
WWE is always looking for the best ft for their company. In recent memory, Triple H brought back a few people Vince McMahon released. Only time will tell what the future looks like for WWE with McMahon’s return, but they have one more top prospect to look into. EJ...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status
The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown
The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
411mania.com
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Advertising Big Names For Raw’s 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Raw debuted on January 11th, 1993, and is today regarded as one of two flagship shows for WWE. The show has been running for 30 years and is still quite popular, as you are aware. To commemorate the occasion, two of WWE’s greatest talents are being advertised for a major show later this month.
Comments / 0