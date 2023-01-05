Albany Technical College is pleased to announce that Michelle Williams has assumed the position of Executive Director for Institutional Advancement, effective January 1, 2023. In this role, Mrs. Williams will provide strategic direction, vision, and management for the college's overall institutional advancement efforts, including annual and major gift fundraising, community and public relations, and alum relations. She will also be responsible for coordinating all activities related to the Albany Tech Foundation, Inc. and serving as the liaison between the President and the Foundation Board of Trustees, overseeing ATC's local board of directors’ meetings and correspondences, coordinating special projects and presidential awards, and visits to campus by major public figures.

