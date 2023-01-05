Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland hopes to see Highway four-lane work begin in 2023
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland believes 2023 is going to be a great year for eastern through central Geneva County. Mayor Strickland believes that early this year, the Alabama Department of Transportation will. release full details on the expansion of Highway 52 through Hartford. The expansion...
wdhn.com
Crime down in Opp during just completed holiday period
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—Opp Police Chief Kevin Chance says his favorite Christmas present from the community did come to reality. Few criminal complaints during the just-completed holiday period. Chief Chance says his officers took a proactive approach. They continually patrolled. residential and the downtown business district, keeping high visibility. Chief...
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
wtvy.com
These roads will be resurfaced in 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County plans to resurface 26 miles of rural highways in 2023 at a cost of $8 million, but that work is less than had been hoped for amid escalating costs and debt incurred from earlier improvements. “(This) won’t be the best year (for road work),”...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wdhn.com
Two Wiregrass towns are no longer considered urban, according to the Federal Census Bureau
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)— Two Wiregrass cities have lost their urban status after the latest Federal Census change. On December 2022, the United States Census Bureau reported they are redefining the term Urban Areas following the 2020 census. The criteria for urban and rural criteria are reviewed and revised every census.
wdhn.com
Demolition for Enterprise buildings, streets closing soon
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A section of two downtown roads in Enterprise will be closed for a demolition project. The project includes the demolition of three buildings that were damaged during a fire in October. Starting Monday, the southbound lane of South Main Street (from West College Street to...
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Foundation receives over $25,000 donation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual “Run the Circle” race raised over $25,000 for the Dothan Police Foundation. The group supports officers and community projects through the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Some donations in the past were instrumental in creating the Junior Police Academy and Pro-Life Animal Services at...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
wdhn.com
Dothan contractor to begin resurfacing roads
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin resurfacing roads on Thursday. MidSouth Paving will resurface Chapelwood Drive (Flowers Chapel Road to Edgefield Road) and Hayne Drive (Flowers Chapel Road to the Cul-de-sac) starting Thursday, January 5 until Friday, January 6. Drivers should be mindful of crews working...
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
holmescounty.news
Armed robbery suspect in custody
An Atlanta man is behind bars after robbing a liquor store brandishing a handgun on Jan.7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store wearing a...
wtvy.com
City could purchase then destroy historic Dothan homes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan could spend millions to purchase homes in its most historic neighborhood only to demolish those structures. “Storm (water drainage) fills up and it goes above ground and that’s what is happening there,” Commissioner David Crutchfield (Dist. 6) said of the Garden District.
aldailynews.com
New member profile: Rehm wants more school choice, no grocery tax
Newly elected state Rep. Rick Rehm says voters in southeast Alabama’s House District 85 wanted a change. Rehm, of Dothan, was the only Republican to beat an incumbent Democrat in an Alabama legislative race in 2022. Rehm campaigned on more school choice options and less government. In an interview...
wdhn.com
Dothan mom pleads guilty, son locked in bedroom
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan woman pleaded guilty to harassment on Thursday, December, 5, after being accused of abusing her child in 2021. In May 2021, a grand jury indicted Danielle Antonoplos on wilful child abuse and accused her of locking her son in his bedroom unattended and unsupervised for several hours and leaving the home sometime after midnight to go to the store, and did not return until around 7:15 a.m.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. has some of the most dirt roads in Alabama
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Besides the concern over structural damage from tornadoes and severe weather, heavy rains can also take a toll on Geneva County’s infrastructure. With more than 500 miles of dirt roads, it seems proactive action by Geneva County’s road and bridge personnel over recent years has reduced a large number of washouts.
wdhn.com
Samson Elementary School will reopen Friday following the Christmas break
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — Classes were supposed to resume from the holiday break at Samson Elementary School. But, that start has been delayed 24 hours due to water damage caused by a busted pipe due to unusually cold weather during Christmas weekend. During the winter break, sub-freezing temperatures caused...
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
