On Christmas Eve, deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office in North Lauderdale and Tamarac received a call about a vehicle that had left the roadway and driven into a canal. When they arrived on the 6800 block of Southgate Blvd, they found the vehicle completely submerged in the water. Deputies S. Flynn, A. Ferraro, and C. Anca removed their duty gear and protective vests and entered the icy water to rescue the victim, according to a statement from North Lauderdale BSO,

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO