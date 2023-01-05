ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

12 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a dozen people to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent crash along Interstate 75 in Davie. Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units were responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes, just north of Sheridan Street, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
DAVIE, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boater missing after vessel flips over on Lake Osborne

Rescue crews searched for the driver of a boat that overturned Saturday morning on Lake Osborne, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The vessel flipped over while on the lake, which is located near Lake Worth Beach, just after 11 a.m. Divers with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Townhouse fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are displaced following a fire in Delray Beach. During the early hours of Jan. 7, Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to Zorno Way to put out a Townhouse fire. Investigators are still figuring out the cause.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Deputies Brave Frigid Waters to Save Unresponsive Woman from Submerged Vehicle

On Christmas Eve, deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office in North Lauderdale and Tamarac received a call about a vehicle that had left the roadway and driven into a canal. When they arrived on the 6800 block of Southgate Blvd, they found the vehicle completely submerged in the water. Deputies S. Flynn, A. Ferraro, and C. Anca removed their duty gear and protective vests and entered the icy water to rescue the victim, according to a statement from North Lauderdale BSO,
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie

MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
DAVIE, FL
wflx.com

Neighbors save man from Belle Glade apartment fire

Neighbors are being credited with helping save a man’s life after an apartment caught fire Wednesday night in Belle Glade. The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Fire Rescue said flames and heavy...
BELLE GLADE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy