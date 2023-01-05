Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
12 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on I-75 in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a dozen people to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a violent crash along Interstate 75 in Davie. Florida Highway Patrol and Davie Fire Rescue units were responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes, just north of Sheridan Street, at around 5 p.m., Saturday.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer's car flipped in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach police officer ends up with a flipped car right off Gateway Boulevard. The crash occurred on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Boynton Beach officials say the officer was driving straight when a vehicle pulled out...
wflx.com
Man injured by reckless driver in West Palm Beach multi-car crash unable to work
Craig Coleman said he was driving home from Port St. Lucie for work and was on the phone with his wife for about five minutes right before the crash occurred. "I tell her I'm going to be home in two minutes, and I hung up the phone," he said. The...
WSVN-TV
No injuries after gun goes off during Hollywood robbery; neighbors say driver sideswiped nearby vehicles
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a morning robbery in Hollywood that, neighbors said, had a destructive aftermath. According to Hollywood Police, the incident took place in the area of Plunkett Street and South 20th Court, just after 9 a.m., Saturday. Neighbors told 7News someone took off in a...
Parkland Man Dies in Tragic Pedestrian Accident: Crash Under Investigation
Police have identified the Parkland pedestrian who died after a vehicle hit him on Jan. 5. According to detectives, Harvey Elliot Goldberg, 69, was walking northbound within a designated crosswalk at Heron Bay Boulevard and Northwest 76th Street in Parkland when he was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michael Clark, 49, of Parkland.
Maryland man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce
A 65-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision on Friday in St. Lucie County, the Federal Highway Patrol said.
Attempted Traffic Stop In West Palm Beach Leads To Multiple Crashes
Police were trying to pull over a car with a man and woman inside, when the driver sped off and struck two patrol cars, while also striking an officer who was dragged briefly by the vehicle.
Debris fire damages 2 homes, 2 cars in Lantana
Authorities are investigating after a large pile of debris filled with combustible materials ignited between two homes Friday morning.
wflx.com
Boater missing after vessel flips over on Lake Osborne
Rescue crews searched for the driver of a boat that overturned Saturday morning on Lake Osborne, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The vessel flipped over while on the lake, which is located near Lake Worth Beach, just after 11 a.m. Divers with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue...
cw34.com
Townhouse fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are displaced following a fire in Delray Beach. During the early hours of Jan. 7, Delray Beach Fire Rescue units responded to Zorno Way to put out a Townhouse fire. Investigators are still figuring out the cause.
tamaractalk.com
Deputies Brave Frigid Waters to Save Unresponsive Woman from Submerged Vehicle
On Christmas Eve, deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office in North Lauderdale and Tamarac received a call about a vehicle that had left the roadway and driven into a canal. When they arrived on the 6800 block of Southgate Blvd, they found the vehicle completely submerged in the water. Deputies S. Flynn, A. Ferraro, and C. Anca removed their duty gear and protective vests and entered the icy water to rescue the victim, according to a statement from North Lauderdale BSO,
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
Eastbound span of Donald Ross Road bridge reopens for cars, but not boats
PALM BEACH GARDENS ― The eastbound span of the Donald Ross Road bridge reopened Friday evening for vehicle traffic but openings for boat passages are still suspended until futher notice, county officials said. "Palm Beach County Road & Bridge crews are actively working to correct the issue," said a news release from...
Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter reopens after repairs
A portion of the Donald Ross Bascule Bridge in Jupiter reopened to traffic after crews made repairs for a few hours. Openings for boaters remain suspended indefinitely.
cw34.com
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Davie
MIAMI - Police in Davie are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened Wednesday afternoon at 441 near Orange Drive. Davie police said the motorcyclist died while the driver stayed at the scene Northbound lanes of 441 are closed in the area while police investigate.
Light rail transit proposed from Wellington to West Palm Beach
A new travel option to get around town could be coming to Palm Beach County: a light rail system linking downtown West Palm Beach to The Mall at Wellington Green to help ease congestion.
Click10.com
Man faces charges for drunk driving crash killing 1, injuring 2 in Sunrise
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is facing charges on Wednesday in Broward County for killing one person and injuring two others while he was driving drunk in Sunrise, according to prosecutors. Emmanuel Bouhours was speeding in a black Hyundai Genesis southbound on North Flamingo Road when he crashed...
wflx.com
Neighbors save man from Belle Glade apartment fire
Neighbors are being credited with helping save a man’s life after an apartment caught fire Wednesday night in Belle Glade. The blaze occurred at a two-story, 40-unit building just after 10 p.m. on Southwest Fifth Street, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Fire Rescue said flames and heavy...
Vero Beach woman arrested after shoppers attacked
A Vero Beach woman is in custody after security cameras last week recorded unprovoked attacks on Martin County shoppers in two separate incidents.
