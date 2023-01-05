ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue

Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect

ALBANY — A Dougherty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday. After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, which...
ALBANY, GA

