Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Williams named Albany Tech director for institutional advancement
ALBANY — Albany Technical College announced Thursday that Michelle Williams has assumed the position of executive director for institutional advancement. She started work in that position on Jan. 1. In her new role, Williams will provide strategic direction, vision and management for the college’s overall institutional advancement efforts, including...
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
wfxl.com
Phoebe Memorial announces road closure on West Fourth Avenue
Albany, GA – On Monday, January 9, West 4th Avenue from the corner of North Monroe Street to the entrance of the Phoebe Emergency Center parking lot will close in preparation for the Trauma and Intensive Care Tower construction project. The City of Albany approved the closure in December 2021 prior to Phoebe formally applying for a certificate of need for the new tower.
Dougherty County district attorney to focus on murder cases, elder abuse, protecting businesses in 2023
ALBANY — These commitments don’t include things like losing weight or doing better with finances, but for Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards, three areas he has emphasized for 2023 are New Year’s resolutions of a sort. First on his list is resolving some of the backlog...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Advocates file civil rights complaint against Georgia EPD
When issuing air quality permits for industrial facilities, Georgia environmental regulators must consider the race and ...
Cook County citizens reach agreement on wood pellet plant
ADEL — Concerned Citizens of Cook County (4C), represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, has reached a settlement agreement with Spectrum Energy Georgia LLC in the operation of a proposed wood pellet plant in Adel. “We congratulate the concerned citizens in Adel who took an important step forward...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
WALB 10
Family of deceased Turner Co. car crash victim raises new allegations
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a young man who died during a police chase in Turner County is fighting back. This time it’s not against the police. It’s against the other person in the car with him. In May of last year, two men were in...
WALB 10
APD: Suspect wanted in armed robbery of car keys
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is wanted for an armed robbery on Thursday in the 1300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, according to APD. Police say a victim told them that...
WALB 10
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
fox5atlanta.com
Family asks for prayers for young children critically injured in farming accident
Ga. - A terrible farming accident put two young children from South Georgia in the hospital fighting for their lives in late December. Now in January, family say the two are slowly on the mend. The tragedy began when three children were playing inside a Cotton Module Builder at a...
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested on shooting, gang-related charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested by the Albany Police Department (APD) for shooting and gang affiliation charges. Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, street gang participation prohibited and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. APD says Brown was responsible for shooting at...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted suspect
ALBANY — A Dougherty County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Walterious Jermoski Brown, 24, who was wanted on several active warrants, during a vehicle stop on the 200 block of West Oakridge Drive Friday. After placing Brown under arrest, the arresting officer notified the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, which...
Comments / 0