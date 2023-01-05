Reservations, sponsorships available for Lafourche Chamber of Commerce's Annual Awards Banquet

Read full article on original website
Free child safety seat installation offered Saturday at Terrebonne General
The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is hosting a free child safety seat installation event on Saturday at Terrebonne General Health System's Market at the Marina Drive Thru Center. Nationally certified technicians will be on hand from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to help teach parents how to:. -select the...
LPSO asking public help to locate man wanted in 3 parishes
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man wanted in 3 parishes, including in Lafourche. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Malik Williams, 19, of Houma, is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of...
Baseball Hall of Famer Guest Speaker at Nicholls Baseball First Pitch Banquet
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls Baseball Coaches Committee is set to host the annual First Pitch Banquet presented by Meyer Financial Group on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at The Foundry. The event will feature guest speaker Ben McDonald and music by John Daigle. All proceeds from the event will benefit Nicholls Baseball.
GALLERY: South Lafourche soccer posts unbeaten night against Gators
The South Lafourche soccer teams posted an unbeaten night against South Terrebonne on Friday. The boys got a 1-0 win over the Gators, while the girls posted a tie. See photos of the matches online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
