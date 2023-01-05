Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Reaches One Year As AEW TBS Champion
Jade Cargill has remained one of AEW’s most dominant superstars. The Baddies leader currently holds a 47-0 record since her 2021 debut and has run through a slew of top opponents including Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale, Leyla Hirsch, and Athena to name a few. More importantly, Cargill...
‘A reverse Cody Rhodes situation’: Matt Hardy wants this free agent in AEW
Though it’s officially been announced that Mercedes Moné isn’t going to be Saraya’s mystery partner on Dynamite, fans of AEW, NJPW, and beyond are still holding out hope that “The Boss” will be in Los Angeles on January 11th either in the ring with Hikaru Shida or someone else or as a guest sitting ringside […] The post ‘A reverse Cody Rhodes situation’: Matt Hardy wants this free agent in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hangman’ Adam Page has a message for Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Dynamite
Folks, it’s official: “Hangman” Adam Page versus Jon Moxley is happening. The doctors have signed off on the deal, both performers have agreed to the bout, and when the lights go up in the “Fabulous” Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Wednesday, January 11, Page and Mox will go toe-to-toe in the ring, or maybe […] The post ‘Hangman’ Adam Page has a message for Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Dynamite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
worldboxingnews.net
Dave Bautista still won’t forgive Manny Pacquiao, ‘no coming back’
Dave Bautista has stated he remains estranged from former friend Manny Pacquiao seven years after the pair severed any personal ties. The former WWE icon and movie star said the pair would never regain their old status as there’s ‘no coming back’ from what Pacquiao noted in 2016.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis play fights on stage, something serious is brewing
Gervonta Davis playfully fought with opponent Hector Garcia at the final press conference, but there’s a feeling something is brewing. After a media-fuelled spell following his arrest for allegedly striking the mother of one of his children, Davis has been defiant all week. Brushing the matter off his shoulders,...
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Could Face Problems vs. Hector Garcia
Do not sleep on Garcia's chances to pull of the first big upset of the year Saturday.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reaches Major Milestone In AEW
AEW star Jade Cargill has an impressive 47-0 winning streak going, and now she has another accolade to add to her name. As of January 5, Cargill has officially reigned as the AEW TBS Champion for one full year. Cargill won a tournament to become the inaugural champion on the January 5, 2022, episode of "AEW Dynamite." She outlasted Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa before defeating Ruby Soho in the finals. At the time, Cargill had only been signed to AEW for just under one year with only 20 matches under her belt.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
Grayson Waller invites a WWE ‘Nightmare’ to wrestle him in NXT
Though Grayson Waller has a match on the books against Bron Breakker for the NXT New Year’s Evil for the NXT World Championship, he isn’t settling for that being his biggest bout for the brand. No, because Waller is a – self-proclaimed – pillar of NXT, he needs to have marquee matches to draw additional eyes to the brand, and the “21st Century Success Story” has the perfect idea for an opponent that he’d like to bring to Orlando to wrestle, as he detailed to Steven Falls on Ten Count.
Jake Paul announces bombshell MMA deal
Jake Paul has gone from YouTube star, to professional boxer, to now mixed martial artist after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League, he announced on Thursday. The controversial celebrity is set to compete in MMA for the first time in 2023 after signing the contract. “I’ve officially signed as an MMA fighter, […] The post Jake Paul announces bombshell MMA deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Cornette weighs in on CM Punk’s AEW locker room popularity
CM Punk is popular. Now granted, some members of the AEW locker room aren’t particularly fond of “The Best of in the World” for his brash attitude, willingness to call out other wrestlers when they aren’t even in the building to defend themselves, and for… oh yeah, getting into a literal fight with three of the company’s EVPSto the point where Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks left Chicago with bite marks and swollen faces, but as a general rule, fans are generally fond of Punk, as his social media interactions and spot on the PW Tees top-selling merch of 2022 list clearly proves.
Jake Paul hints that he will fight Mike Perry next after Tommy Fury declined boxing match: “It might be your lucky year”
Jake Paul and Mike Perry might be facing off in the boxing ring later this year. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva in October. In the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, he passed with flying colors. While the bout was close, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win over ‘The Spider’ by decision.
ComicBook
AEW's Jade Cargill Extends Win Streak and Retains TBS Title at Battle of the Belts V
The TBS Championship was on the line during tonight's AEW Battle of the Belts V, as Jade Cargill put her undefeated streak and her Title up against Skye Blue, who won the shot at Cargill's Championship. Blue was all in right from the jump, though Cargill would take control of the match for a while. Blue wasn't out of it completely though, and she would make a huge comeback and push the Champion to her limits. Red Velvet would also make an appearance, further teasing a challenge of her own for that TBS Championship, and while Blue looked like she might take the match, Cargill was able to pull off an impressive maneuver and counter her move into a finisher, getting the win and retaining her Championship.
