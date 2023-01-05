The TBS Championship was on the line during tonight's AEW Battle of the Belts V, as Jade Cargill put her undefeated streak and her Title up against Skye Blue, who won the shot at Cargill's Championship. Blue was all in right from the jump, though Cargill would take control of the match for a while. Blue wasn't out of it completely though, and she would make a huge comeback and push the Champion to her limits. Red Velvet would also make an appearance, further teasing a challenge of her own for that TBS Championship, and while Blue looked like she might take the match, Cargill was able to pull off an impressive maneuver and counter her move into a finisher, getting the win and retaining her Championship.

1 DAY AGO