Debra “Deb” Dawn Register, 55 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Lexington, MO. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Child Safe. Memories of Deb and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.

LEXINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO