Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
411mania.com
Mickie James Respects Jordynne Grace Ahead Match At Impact Hard to Kill
Mickie James faced Jordynne Grace in a title vs. career match at Impact Hard to Kill, and she recently touched on significance of the bout. James and Grace were on Busted Open Radio promoting the match at the January 13th PPV, and you can see a couple highlights from James below (per Fightful:
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
411mania.com
Various News: Jade Cargill Hits Milestone As AEW TBS Champion, Highlights From Dynamite, Lineup For MLW Fusion
– Jade Cargill hit a milestone in her run as the AEW TBS Champion, as it has been a year since she won the title. She defeated Ruby Soho to win the title on January 5, 2022. As of now, Cargill has been the only champion in the belt’s short history. She is also currently 47-0 in AEW.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
411mania.com
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
411mania.com
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report
I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Advertising Big Names For Raw’s 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Raw debuted on January 11th, 1993, and is today regarded as one of two flagship shows for WWE. The show has been running for 30 years and is still quite popular, as you are aware. To commemorate the occasion, two of WWE’s greatest talents are being advertised for a major show later this month.
411mania.com
Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together
– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:. “The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
411mania.com
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
Comments / 1