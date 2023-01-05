Read full article on original website
Nyle Bloss
Nyle Bloss, 54, of Chillicothe died Monday, Jan. 2. A visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Bittiker Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Lakeside Cemetery in Sumner.
Debra “Deb” Dawn Register
Debra “Deb” Dawn Register, 55 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Lexington, MO. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Child Safe. Memories of Deb and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Cynthia Lee (Franklin) Martin
Cynthia Lee (Franklin) Martin, 85, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Clinic in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Greenton Baptist Church, 9345 Greenton Road, Odessa, Missouri 64076. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 p.m. Interment will be held Greenton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Greenton Baptist Church. Memories of Cynthia and condolences for the family may be left at www.ledfordfamilyfh.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street., Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524.
Cynthia Dawn Phillips
Cynthia Dawn Phillips, age 66, of Brookfield, passes away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO. with her family by her side. A full obituary will be posted when it becomes available. A celebration of life visitation will be held at the Brookfield Elks Lodge #...
Hedrick Medical Center continues scholarship
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Hedrick Medical Center announces the continuation of a scholarship program for area residents. The Harkness Scholarship is named after Dr. James A. Harkness, a former Chillicothe physician and Chief of Staff at Hedrick Medical Center. Dr. Harkness died in 1988. The Harkness Scholarship aims to support...
Pettis County Commission meet in regular session
SEDALIA, Mo. – Pettis County Commission meet in regular session Monday, January 9. The tentative agenda indicates at 9:00 a.m. commissioners read and act on Rose Road petition. At 9:15 a.m. attend a weekly staff meeting. Concluding the meeting at 10:15 a.m. commission to consider Engineer Service Agreement for bridge repair with Anderson Engineering.
Trenton City Council meet Monday
TRENTON, Mo. – Trenton City Council meet in regular session Monday, January 9. New business listed on the agenda indicates an appointment of Convention and Visitors Bureau. Approval of bid for water treatment plant clarifier modification. Discussion of the following issues: park department mowers, surplus items to sell, TMU warehouse building, 10th Street and Oklahoma Avenue water main project, and North Central Missouri Rural Water Commission base rate.
Fire officials assist in extrication near Lexington
LEXINGTON, Mo. - Lexington Fire and Rescue and Mayview Fire were dispatched to a single vehicle accident this morning. According to fire officials, the incident occurred at 8:50 a.m. Friday on Route O, south of Highway FF. The accident reportedly trapped one person inside the vehicle. Following extrication, they were...
Boil advisory issued for customers in Crystal Lakes and Excelsior Estates areas
RAY COUNTY – Public Water Supply District No. 2 of Ray County has issued a boil advisory for any customers in or around the Crystal Lakes and Excelsior Estates areas, or any customer close to Stewart Road who has lost water or experienced low pressure. This will remain in effect until further notice.
Rocheport woman indicted for embezzlement of $1.5 million dollars
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Rocheport resident is indicted by a federal grand jury for using her payroll services business in a $1.5 million dollar embezzlement scheme. Department of Justice Western District of Missouri indicates 62-year-old Kathryn Cunningham, former owner and CEO of Moresource Inc. in Columbia, is charged in a 38-count indictment regarding her alleged embezzlement of payroll deposits from 24 company clients.
