Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 1/5

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FCULK_0k400Pyp00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Jordan and Ryan Falbo, Perrysburg, girl, Dec. 17.

Nicole Samples Wietrzykowski and Nathan Wietrzykowski, Toledo, boy, Dec. 23.

Brandy Morris, Oregon, boy, Jan. 3.

Chelsea and Joel Mantey, Findlay, boy, Jan. 3.

Samantha and Brandon Anderson, Sylvania, boy, Jan. 3.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Jordan and Mitchel Rogaliner, Lambertville, boy, Dec. 30.

Alexis Barbger, Toledo, girl, Jan. 1.

Melanie Snow, Bryan, Ohio, girl, Jan. 1.

Janteria Litton, Toledo, girl, Jan. 2.

Justine Gaccione, Toledo, girl, Jan. 2.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Dec. 29, 2022

Jonathan Wang, 36, paraprofessional, of Sylvania, and Rebecca Horner, 40, food service director, of Toledo.

Tyler Jones, 26, mechanic, and Emily Neipp, 24, nurse, both of Monclova Township.

Joseph Scalise, 25, retail manager, and Mattia Palmeri, 37, manager, both of Toledo.

Isaac Burkholder, 26, water meter technician, of Toledo, and Katelyn Dunaway, 25, microbiologist, of Oregon.

Jan. 3, 2023

Donovan McBride, 26, assistant kitchen manager, and Adriena Bachas, 25, managing partner, both of Toledo.

Davon Taylor, 43, general laborer, and Te-Nechea Sutton, 40, forklift operator, both of Toledo.

Austin Swick, 26, business owner, and Celeste Banuera, 52, au pair, both of Toledo.

Robert Powell, 51, and Shawna Mincher, 47, customer service manager, both of Toledo.

Deandre Ford, 23, graphic designer, and Lauren Cook, 23, esthetician, both of Toledo.

Sourabh Bidhan, 31, physician, of West Monroe, La., and Sydney Edinger, 28, physician, of Toledo.

Adrian Townsend, 55, and Tamia Spears, 38, production worker, both of Toledo.

Marcus McAninch, 28, creative director, and Mia Stickels, 27, office administrator, both of Toledo.

Brandon Keriko, 25, nurse, and Amber Keriko, 28, nurse, both of Waterville.

Akexander Washington, 26, packer, and Ishaun Frais, 41, packer, both of Toledo.

Mark Wood, 51, warehouse, and Heather Earl, 50, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Homicide

Alfonson Carpenter, Jr., fatally shot on Berdan at Watson.

Felonious assault

Brian Lewis, stabbed in 800 block of Dorr.

Robberies

Kim Frankenberg, assaulted and cash taken on 6th at Euclid.

Burglaries

Brittany Smith, no loss reported from residence in 4300 block of Shawn Terr.

Corina Garza, television, laptop computer, video game and cash from residence in 3000 block Edison.

Kenneth Heminger, cigarettes and change from vehicle in garage of residence in 1100 block of Earl.

Lasalle Cleaners, no loss reported from business in 900 block of Jefferson.

Fair House Center, no loss reported from business in 300 block of North Erie.

City Hall Grille and Drinks, no loss reported from business in 300 block of North Reynolds.

Chrysler, two vehicle from business lot in 5700 block of Telegraph.

Aaron Baldwin, cash and tools from residence in 1600 block of Carmelle.

Alex Almaguer, video games, cash, and gun from residence in unit block of East Weber.

Thefts

David Boyd, gun from 3700 block of Philmar.

Timothy Eaton, firearm from 800 block of Byrneport.

Family Dollar, cash from business in 5000 block of Lewis.

Tyra Gaitor, firearm from residence in 4100 block of Springburn.

