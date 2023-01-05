Read full article on original website
NH Dems ask national party not to ‘punish’ them on primary
WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire Democrats on Thursday asked the national party not to “punish” them while overhauling its 2024 presidential primary calendar, arguing that implementing the proposed shakeup may amount to a “poison pill” against their state’s traditional role as among the first to vote.
DeSantis activates Florida National Guard over migrant surge
(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday activating the Florida National Guard in response to “the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys.”. Officials told NewsNation that hundreds of migrants were bused from the Florida Keys to be processed elsewhere in the...
Idaho victim’s father says he’ll face suspect in court
(NewsNation) — The father of one of the University of Idaho stabbing victims says he will face his daughter’s alleged killer whenever possible in court, in hopes of making the process for the suspect “harder.”. Steve Goncalves has been one of the most vocal among the victims’...
New Jersey man wants to ‘return kindness’ to community
(NewsNation) — A New Jersey man is leading a mission to “Return Kindness” with what he calls a “Kindness Crew.”. Their most recent act was collecting 1,000 holiday toys to donate. This year, the Return Kindness crew donated 10 times that amount. And that’s not all they’re doing — one of their long-term goals is to give a home away to a family in need.
Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in the state of New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday. Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
California teen pilot makes emergency landing on Route 66
(NewsNation) — Brock Peters, a teen pilot, was forced to make an emergency landing along a California highway while flying his grandmother and cousins to get breakfast. The 18-year-old was flying from Apple Valley to Riverside Municipal Airport, about 65 miles away, to get a meal when his single-engine plane lost power.
