yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Boys Bounce Back with Win at Kane
KANE, Pa. – Sheffield outscored the Wolves 38-23 over the second and third quarters to break the game open en route to a 60-49 win at Kane. The Wolves held an 8-6 advantage after the first quarter, but the Wolverines scored 20 in the second and 18 in the third to go up 44-31 heading to the fourth.
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Boys Fall to Cambridge Springs
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Josh Reisenauer scored 21 points as Cambridge Springs raced to a 69-40 win over Youngsville. Cambridge Springs built a 36-16 halftime lead en route to the win. Parker Schmidt and Tristin Mazzadra were also in double figures for the Blue Devils, scoring 16 and 15 points,...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Drops Back-And-Forth Match to Clarion
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – Logan Edmonds’ pinfall victory at 215 pounds secured the victory as Clarion won a tight dual match, 40-31, at Sheffield. Sheffield held a 31-28 lead going into the final two weight classes, but needed a win of some kind from Quincy Boose as the Wolverines were giving up a forfeit at 285.
yourdailylocal.com
Eisenhower Falls in Overtime to Titusville
RUSSELL, Pa. – Manny Perez and Isaiah Colon combined for 61 points as Titusville earned a 77-73 non-region overtime win over Eisenhower. Perez saved his best for last, scoring 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Colon, meanwhile, drained...
yourdailylocal.com
Kane Girls Top Eisenhower to Split Season Series
KANE, Pa. – Holding visiting Eisenhower to just 10 points through the first 24 minutes, Kane rolled to a 40-27 win. The Lady Wolves led 17-3 at halftime and 25-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Knights won the first matchup between the two teams on Dec. 9. Each team won on its home court.
yourdailylocal.com
Five Warren County Students Earn Fall ’22 Dean’s List at Westminster
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. — Five Warren County residents were among the 361 students named to the dean’s list at Westminster College for the fall 2022 semester. Rachel Brady of Columbus is majoring in Biology. Jessica Hulse of Tidioute is majoring in Biology. Lyddia Rougeux of Pittsfield is majoring...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
yourdailylocal.com
Life-Long Marienville Resident, Retired East Forest Teacher Jerry Thornton Passes Away; Celebration of Life Set for this Weekend
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Life-long Marienville resident and retired East Forest Health, Physical Education, and Driver’s Education teacher Gerald C. “Jerry” Thornton died Wednesday, Jan. 4, at UPMC Shadyside following a period of declining health. His family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and...
explore venango
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
explore venango
Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: The Time Venango County Rallied Behind an Accused Murderess – Part Two. In 1957, a Filipino “war bride” is accused of fatally shooting her husband at his father’s residence in Pleasantville, Pa. Venango County Historical Series is brought...
explore venango
Explore Big Buck Contest Winners Announced
Winners have been announced in the Explore Big Buck Contest brought to you by Long Shot Ammo & Arms of Fairmount City. Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered. This year’s winners are listed below, in no particular order:
explore venango
Area Man Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guide Rail, Rolls into Ditch Off Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a crash that occurred on 15th Street in Sandycreek Township. According to a release issued by State Police in Franklin on January 4, the crash took place around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, on 15th Street (State Route 8), north of Mercer Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
chautauquatoday.com
Falconer Man Arrested After Report of Prowler in Jamestown
Jamestown Police arrested a Falconer man after receiving a report of a prowler on the city's north side Friday afternoon. At about 2:00 PM, officers located a male matching the description of the prowler. The male, identified as 31-year-old Blaydon Niles, was seen riding a bicycle on a city sidewalk. When officers tried to stop Niles, he allegedly began to flee officers on the bicycle. They pursued him and placed him into custody after a brief struggle. Niles was charged with resisting arrest, 2nd-degree obstruction, and riding a bicycle on a sidewalk. He also had an active bench warrant out of the City of Jamestown, and he was transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident.
wesb.com
Williams Street Fire
A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
venangoextra.com
No one injured in Oil City fire
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
wesb.com
Fatal Car Accident in Fredonia
A fatal motor vehicle accident was reported in Fredonia on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Route 60 just south of Vineyard Dr. for report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle was operated by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga...
Pedestrian killed in fatal motor vehicle accident
FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday. Deputies say they responded to the area of Route 60, south of Vineyard Drive, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, operated by […]
wesb.com
Delevan Woman/Wellsville Man Charged in Allegany Shoplifting
A Delevan woman and a Wellsville man were charged in an Allegany shoplifting case Thursday. New York State Police charged 42-year-old Donald E. Brundage and 33-year-old Michelle L. Perrington with petit larceny. Both were issued appearance tickets and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
