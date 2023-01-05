Stop signs being added to west end of Main Street; Drivers on Helmsburg Road will make earlier stop after town council decision

David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO