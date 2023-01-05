Stop signs being added to west end of Main Street; Drivers on Helmsburg Road will make earlier stop after town council decision

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
Related
cityoflawrence.org
Public Meeting for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project
A public meeting is scheduled for the upcoming Pendleton Pike Project. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting to receive an update on the Pendleton Pike Progress intersection improvement project and speak with project team members. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for public meeting presentation beginning...
wbiw.com
Man tries to run vehicle off the road and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 29th after a woman reported that 43-year-old Joshua McBride was attempting to run her vehicle off the roadway on Mitchell Road. The female told police she was in a white truck and McBride was in a yellow tracker behind her...
wbiw.com
Woman found passed out in vehicle at a car wash
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested Wednesday, on drug charges when Mitchell Police officers were summoned to the Hoosier Express Auto Wash on West Main Street after a report of a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a white Ford Escape. When police arrived at 9:34 p.m....
korncountry.com
2-vehicle crash in Taylorsville injures 3
TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. – The German Township Volunteer Fire Department (GTVFD), Columbus Regional Health EMS, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 1:45 p.m.on Friday to U.S.31 and County Road 650N to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, Deputy Chief Goodin advised one person was...
wbiw.com
Man arrested following high speed police pursuit early Monday morning
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested on Monday, January 2, after his vehicle reached speeds in excess of 110 mph as he attempted to flee officers, according to a probable cause affidavit. At 1:38 a.m., a Bedford Police officer said he spotted a Ford Mustang traveling east on...
Waste Management giving Avon residents option to drop off trash
AVON, Ind. — A central Indiana trash company is working to relieve some customer frustration. 13News reported earlier this week that residents of Hendricks County say their garbage has been piling up for weeks. Now, Waste Management is offering Avon customers a new option. The company said Avon residents...
Impaired driver hits Monroe County deputy head on
A crash involving a drunk driver and a deputy patrol vehicle was caught on camera Tuesday night. The deputy suffered a minor injury.
wbiw.com
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
WHAS 11
No charges for driver after Indiana 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
Man dies after Post Road house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday. Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.
wrtv.com
Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street. The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after crashing a vehicle into a retaining wall at Bedford Federal Savings Bank
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an incident on July 1, 2022. Police arrested 26-year-old Treston Sowders on charges of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal recklessness. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day at...
wbiw.com
Interstate 69 road rage incident ends in multiple arrests
ANDERSON – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested individuals after they allegedly pointed a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. On Wednesday, January 4, just before midnight, Indiana State Police dispatch received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller.
wbiw.com
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
wbiw.com
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
korncountry.com
Electrical fire closes BCSC administrative building
COLUMBUS, Ind – A short in an electrical service panel closed a Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) building early Wednesday afternoon. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to 1200 Central Ave. at around 12:20 p.m. and arrived to find no visible smoke or fire from the exterior of the structure. An evacuation of the building was underway.
IMPD: Man in police pursuit ditches car, runs across I-465, gets into INDOT truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after IMPD said he led officers on a police pursuit in which he ditched a vehicle in someone’s front yard before running across I-465 and hiding in a ditch. Police said it began around 3:39 a.m. when a driver in a Dodge Charger jumped the median […]
Current Publishing
First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street
David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
Comments / 0