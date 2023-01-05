ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Draymond dissects Dubs' 'weird' season, odd home-road splits

The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season has been a rollercoaster thus far. At Chase Center, Golden State has played like a championship-caliber team. On the road, however, it's a different story. On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward explained why there has been a drastic difference...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Kendrick Perkins on growing up poor, missing his mom—and making it in the NBA

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was just 2 when his father, Kenneth Perkins, abandoned him and his mother and moved to New Zealand to play basketball, never to be seen again. Three years later, in December 1989, his mother, Ercell Minix, would be dead, shot in the neck by her best friend as she worked in a beauty salon. The pair had reportedly been arguing for a while when things took a violent turn. “It’s not something to get over — it’s a loss I carry with me to this day,” writes Perkins in his new memoir, “The Education of Kendrick...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs will be strutting in after a win while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ White House visit for 2022 championship

The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it. US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC Sports

Perkins believes Ja should have Steph's All-Star fan votes

The results of the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game are in and, to little surprise, Warriors megastar Steph Curry leads all guards with more than 2.7 million votes. Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins largely was critical of the results and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild

A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

