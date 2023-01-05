Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston MuseumPrateek DasguptaHouston, TX
Lakers News: Watch Bryce James Slam Home Alley-Oop Dunk
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, it seems.
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Where Steph Curry Ranks in Western Conference All-Star Voting
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry trails only LeBron James in the West
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Klay Thompson is finally going back to his roots from the midrange and it's helping the Warriors steady the ship
Expectations for Klay Thompson have been relatively low compared to what they were four or five years ago. And of course they have — the guy tore both his ACL and his Achilles in consecutive years. Nobody should expect him to be an All-Star again. But there’s no denying...
Joe Lacob Refuses To Guarantee Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Will Retire With Warriors
Joe Lacob opened up the possibility that the Warriors Big 3 will not retire with the team.
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Key Injuries Spell Trouble For Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to deal with injury concerns that could wind up detrimentally impacting their season.
Jayson Tatum Wears Pink Air Jordans Before Celtics Game
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore pink Air Jordan sneakers before Thursday night's game.
Draymond dissects Dubs' 'weird' season, odd home-road splits
The Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season has been a rollercoaster thus far. At Chase Center, Golden State has played like a championship-caliber team. On the road, however, it's a different story. On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," the Warriors forward explained why there has been a drastic difference...
Kendrick Perkins on growing up poor, missing his mom—and making it in the NBA
Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was just 2 when his father, Kenneth Perkins, abandoned him and his mother and moved to New Zealand to play basketball, never to be seen again. Three years later, in December 1989, his mother, Ercell Minix, would be dead, shot in the neck by her best friend as she worked in a beauty salon. The pair had reportedly been arguing for a while when things took a violent turn. “It’s not something to get over — it’s a loss I carry with me to this day,” writes Perkins in his new memoir, “The Education of Kendrick...
Q&A: Forty Years Later, Dr. J Dishes on His ‘Rock the Baby’ Dunk
The NBA Hall of Famer had plenty of legendary moments across his career, but none top his picturesque dunk vs. the Lakers.
Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11 against the Kansas City Chiefs since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Las Vegas and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The Chiefs will be strutting in after a win while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ White House visit for 2022 championship
The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it. US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.
Perkins believes Ja should have Steph's All-Star fan votes
The results of the first round of fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game are in and, to little surprise, Warriors megastar Steph Curry leads all guards with more than 2.7 million votes. Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins largely was critical of the results and...
Basketball fan sinks half-court three-pointer to win $20,000, sending crowd wild
A basketball fan sent a crowd wild as he sank a half-court three-pointer shot to win a cash prize of $20,000 (£16,600).Footage shows the Oklahoma City Thunder fan on court at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on 5 January.Despite the enormous pressure, he completed the difficult shot with ease and sent the ball clean into the hoop from 45ft away.As the shot went in, the arena went wild with celebrations.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says losing Virgil Van Dijk to injury is ‘big blow’Gianluca Vialli: Tottenham's Cristian Stellini pays tribute to Italian footballerGraeme Souness pays emotional tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Gianluca Vialli
