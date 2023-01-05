ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Tigers pull off comeback in battle of No. 1 squads

Beckley – The price was worth the admission for a matchup of teams with championship pedigrees and title aspirations. Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring overcame and 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Class A No. 1 James Monroe 55-52 Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Olson and Tigers notch first win at Brushfork in battle of No. 1s

Bluefield – The brand new court at the Brushfork Armory wasn’t the only change in the building Saturday. Sporting an 0-6 record at the venue dating back to his first season in 2016-17, Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson led his team to their first win there against the host Bluefield, notching a 48-34 victory against the Class AA No. 1 Beavers Saturday evening in the Lil Tony Memorial Classic.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational

PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Judah Price named Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO (January 6, 2023) – In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Judah Price of Independence High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year. Price is the first Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Independence High School and the second overall joining Atticus Goodson who won the Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year.
TEXAS STATE

