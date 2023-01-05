Read full article on original website
Related
Prep Basketball: Tigers pull off comeback in battle of No. 1 squads
Beckley – The price was worth the admission for a matchup of teams with championship pedigrees and title aspirations. Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring overcame and 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Class A No. 1 James Monroe 55-52 Friday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Claypoole breaks school record, South boys and PHS girls take Patriot Invitational victories
PARKERSBURG — What Jordan Claypoole did in the pool during Saturday’s Parkersburg South Patriot Invitation was aptly put by one of her teammates after they won the 400 freestyle relay. “That was amazing,” her teammate continued to say to the South parents in the stands after Claypoole gave...
Prep Basketball: Olson and Tigers notch first win at Brushfork in battle of No. 1s
Bluefield – The brand new court at the Brushfork Armory wasn’t the only change in the building Saturday. Sporting an 0-6 record at the venue dating back to his first season in 2016-17, Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson led his team to their first win there against the host Bluefield, notching a 48-34 victory against the Class AA No. 1 Beavers Saturday evening in the Lil Tony Memorial Classic.
Prep Basketball Roundup: Midland Trail, Greater Beckley, Wyoming East and Nicholas County get wins Friday
MB: 7 7 10 8 – 32 MT: 25 10 14 27 – 76 Blake Bennett 4, Brycen Sawyers 2, Seaton Mullins 4, Conner Mullins 20, Kaiden Sims 2. Totals: 14 1-7 32. Eli Campbell 11, Matt Light 26, Cody Harrell 14, Jaden Gladwell 3, T.C. Perry 4, Justin Cooper 5, Landon Syner 4, Jackson Young 3, Levi Skaggs 1, Matthew Elswick 5. Totals: 30 9-13 76.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South seniors on full display at Patriot Invitational
PARKERSBURG — The parents and those who comprise the rest of the volunteer staff working behind the scenes at the Patriot Invitational are the ones who deserve a major shout out, according to Parkersburg South swim coach Ryan Radcliff. The annual meet takes place beginning at 11 a.m.Saturday at...
Girls Basketball: Wheeling Park tops Huntington in New River CTC Invitational
Beckley – Wheeling Park is hoping to be the team that replaces Huntington atop the Class AAAA mountain. The Patriots proved they’re worthy in their matchup against the old guard. Behind 27 points from all-stater Alexis Bordas, the No. 1-ranked Patriots weathered every Huntington run to secure a...
Judah Price named Gatorade Player of the Year
CHICAGO (January 6, 2023) – In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Judah Price of Independence High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year. Price is the first Gatorade West Virginia Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Independence High School and the second overall joining Atticus Goodson who won the Gatorade West Virginia Baseball Player of the Year.
Comments / 0