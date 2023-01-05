Bluefield – The brand new court at the Brushfork Armory wasn’t the only change in the building Saturday. Sporting an 0-6 record at the venue dating back to his first season in 2016-17, Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson led his team to their first win there against the host Bluefield, notching a 48-34 victory against the Class AA No. 1 Beavers Saturday evening in the Lil Tony Memorial Classic.

