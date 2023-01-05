Read full article on original website
A Look Ahead: PEIA, DHHR reform on the front burner for West Virginia lawmakers
CHARLESTON — Legislative leaders all agreed Friday that reform of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and how the state’s health insurance program for public employees reimburses health care providers are high priorities for the 2023 legislative session next week. Reporters heard ideas on these...
Education, West Virginia workforce issues to receive legislative attention
CHARLESTON — With West Virginia students struggling with reading and math and the state attracting major manufacturers in need of a workforce, lawmakers and stakeholders are looking at addressing these concerns during the 60-day legislative session beginning next week. During the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead Friday...
Legislative hopes and fears
West Virginia’s political season is nearly upon us. In fact, I’m writing this before I head to Charleston to spend a little time with lawmakers and other public officials in preparation for this year’s legislative session, during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead. Gov. Jim...
West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
Op-ed: Fair housing in West Virginia – y’all should mean all
Most West Virginians consider themselves good neighbors, hard workers, family-oriented and overall warm and welcoming folks. Despite this good nature, West Virginia ranked lowest on a scale of social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. This nationwide ranking was part of a study conducted by UCLA Law’s Williams Institute in 2021 on the impact of stigma and discrimination on members of the LGBTQ+ community.
West Virginia officials report 17 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Seventeen additional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in West Virginia, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago to 7,704. The deaths announced Thursday by the state Department of Health and Human Resources ranged in age from a 46-year-old Cabell County...
Big Plans: Tax reform will take teamwork
Gov. Jim Justice is a skilled politician. He knows exactly what he’s doing when, a week before the speech, he lets slip that his State of the State address will include some big plans. “I want everybody to stay close and tuned in to what we say that night,”...
U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th
PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
