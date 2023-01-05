YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night. Cohill added seven assists and three steals for the Penguins (11-5). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Malek Green shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO