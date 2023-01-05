Read full article on original website
Capitol Interest: West Virginia Legislature leaders agree on need for tax reform
CHARLESTON — Leaders of the West Virginia Legislature agree on tax reform, though what that specific tax reform will look like is unclear. Members of the West Virginia press heard from legislative leaders, interest groups and public policy experts during the annual West Virginia Press Association Legislative Lookahead Friday at the Culture Center in Charleston.
Legislative hopes and fears
West Virginia’s political season is nearly upon us. In fact, I’m writing this before I head to Charleston to spend a little time with lawmakers and other public officials in preparation for this year’s legislative session, during the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead. Gov. Jim...
A Look Ahead: PEIA, DHHR reform on the front burner for West Virginia lawmakers
CHARLESTON — Legislative leaders all agreed Friday that reform of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and how the state’s health insurance program for public employees reimburses health care providers are high priorities for the 2023 legislative session next week. Reporters heard ideas on these...
Education, West Virginia workforce issues to receive legislative attention
CHARLESTON — With West Virginia students struggling with reading and math and the state attracting major manufacturers in need of a workforce, lawmakers and stakeholders are looking at addressing these concerns during the 60-day legislative session beginning next week. During the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative Lookahead Friday...
Op-ed: Fair housing in West Virginia – y’all should mean all
Most West Virginians consider themselves good neighbors, hard workers, family-oriented and overall warm and welcoming folks. Despite this good nature, West Virginia ranked lowest on a scale of social acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. This nationwide ranking was part of a study conducted by UCLA Law’s Williams Institute in 2021 on the impact of stigma and discrimination on members of the LGBTQ+ community.
U-Haul ranks Ohio 9th in growth, West Virginia at 25th
PHOENIX. Ariz. — Ohio and West Virginia were ranked ninth and 25th, respectively, in growth in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022. The index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state,...
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
West Virginia nearing 1.6K active COVID cases
CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are again nearing 1,600, according to the Friday pandemic update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,565 active cases statewide, up 74 from 1,491 on Thursday. The state also reported 510 new cases...
Cohill scores 23, Youngstown State beats Robert Morris 78-56
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 23 points in Youngstown State’s 78-56 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night. Cohill added seven assists and three steals for the Penguins (11-5). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Malek Green shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.
