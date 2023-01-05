Ford is selling the F-150 Lightning. Chevy launched the Silverado EV. And Ram has just unveiled its new electric pickup, in concept form, the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept (Ram REV BEV?). Ram says it’s a “visionary road map” for a new truck that will “redefine the pickup segment.” And at least in concept form, it looks like a broader reimagining of the pickup than competitors are offering.

