Read full article on original website
Related
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
Elon Musk doesn't think he can get a fair trial in San Francisco. Instead, the billionaire wants a federal judge to shift a shareholder lawsuit trial to Texas
Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. Patrick said he took it as a message to “go to hell.” In turn, Patrick, a Republican, said […]
Russell Banks, author of 'The Sweet Hereafter' and 'Affliction,' dies at 82
Prize-winning author known for 'Continental Drift' and 'Cloudsplitter' had just published his 14th novel, 'The Magic Kingdom.'
Comments / 0