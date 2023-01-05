Read full article on original website
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual College Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will award college-bound high school seniors with two-year academic scholarships totaling $360,000.
Bay College receives $300K for Nursing Pathways Grant
ESCANABA AND IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College announced this week it is one of ten colleges across the United States to be awarded a $300,000 Nursing Pathways Grant to assist in supporting future healthcare workers to enter the field. Bay College says the grant will be used...
