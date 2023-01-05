Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Cape Girardeau
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cape Girardeau, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KFVS12
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances. In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the...
KFVS12
Water turned off in Marquand after main break
MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break. According to the city on Saturday afternoon, January 7, there was a water main break leading up to their water tower. City leaders said they are working to resolve the issue. Once the water...
KFVS12
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
wpsdlocal6.com
Group that spays, neuters and feeds feral cats in McCracken County puts out call for dry food donations
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McGangsters — a group that helps spay, neuter and feed feral cats in McCracken County — says it’s facing a concerning dry cat food shortage. The organization will be at Banks Market in Lone Oak on Sunday, accepting donations to help feed hungry cats.
KFVS12
People prepare for the Polar Plunge
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.
KFVS12
Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton. She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023. She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.
KFVS12
Carbondale Police Dept. receives federal funding for technology upgrades
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act. According to a release from the city of Carbondale, the police department will receive $600,000. This is part of a total $182 million in Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois. The police...
KFVS12
Maggie Rose to headline benefit concert supporting foster care, adoption, orphan support
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Nashville recording artist Maggie Rose will perform in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, January 7. The singer/songwriter will headline a benefit concert at the A.C. Brase Arena Building to support Room For One More, a southeast Missouri-based organization focused on advocating for orphans. The proceeds raised...
mymoinfo.com
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville. According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Willie 1/6
You can adopt Sadie from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. If you would like to adopt Betty, Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. Most animal shelters will be closed this weekend for Christmas but you can still adopt when they reopen. Maybe get yourself a friend for the new year.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
KFVS12
Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
kbsi23.com
Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
(KBSI) – Area healthcare systems celebration the birth of the first babies of 2023. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes Violet Zuri. She was born on Sunday, January 1 at 12:19 a.m. Violet weighs 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Catalytic converter stolen off Illinois school bus, deputies offering reward for tip
POPE COUNTY, IL — A catalytic convertor was cut off of a Pope County school bus on Dec. 22, Sheriff Jerry Suits says, causing damage in excess of $3,200. In a Friday release about the incident, Suits says catalytic converter thefts are a "constant issue" in the region. The...
KFVS12
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.>>> kfvs12.com/livestream.
mymoinfo.com
First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center
(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Comments / 0