KFVS12

Water turned off in Marquand after main break

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Marquand is without water after a water main break. According to the city on Saturday afternoon, January 7, there was a water main break leading up to their water tower. City leaders said they are working to resolve the issue. Once the water...
MARQUAND, MO
KFVS12

People prepare for the Polar Plunge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Saint Francis Healthcare welcomes first baby of 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An 8-pound, 14-ounce baby was born New Year’s Day at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jade Renee was born to Autumn and Trenton. She was Saint Francis’ first child born in 2023. She was born Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 5:14 pm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale Police Dept. receives federal funding for technology upgrades

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department will receive funding for technological improvements through the FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act. According to a release from the city of Carbondale, the police department will receive $600,000. This is part of a total $182 million in Congressionally-directed spending for Illinois. The police...
CARBONDALE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri

(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Groundbreaking scheduled for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An upcoming groundbreaking will commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. It will be held Monday, January 9 at 12 p.m. in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville. According to a release from the Perry Co. deputy clerk, the...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets: Meet Willie 1/6

You can adopt Sadie from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. If you would like to adopt Betty, Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. Most animal shelters will be closed this weekend for Christmas but you can still adopt when they reopen. Maybe get yourself a friend for the new year.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Portion of I-57 to close near Marion, Ill. on Jan. 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers planning to use Interstate 57 in Williamson County may need to find an alternate route next week. Both directions of I-57 will be closed to all traffic between milepost 45 and milepost 54 beginning Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
MARION, IL
kbsi23.com

Area hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

(KBSI) – Area healthcare systems celebration the birth of the first babies of 2023. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center welcomes Violet Zuri. She was born on Sunday, January 1 at 12:19 a.m. Violet weighs 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measures 19.5 inches long. Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff

Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

First Baby Of The Year Born At Parkland Health Center

(Farmington) The first baby of the year has been born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Chayce Leon Gilliam is the son of Paige and Lance Gilliam. Chayce was born at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on Tuesday at 7:11 in the morning. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and...
FARMINGTON, MO

