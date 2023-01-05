CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 16th Annual Polar Plunge and the Polar Bear Strut 5K are both coming back to Cape Girardeau next month. On Saturday, February 4, people will dress in disco-themed costumes and swimwear, and take the “Polar Plunge” at Cape County Park North. The reason behind the cold dip is related to the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit training and competition for the thousands of SOMO athletes across the state.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO