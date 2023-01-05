Read full article on original website
Manpreet Singh of UGA Provides an Overview of the Department of Food Science and Technology
Manpreet Singh of UGA provides an overview of the Department of Food Science and Technology on the Griffin and Athens campus and all the options for students interested in this field. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Athens Academy Faculty Recognized for 25 Years of Service
Two members of the Athens Academy faculty have been recognized by the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) for their outstanding work in independent schools. Mike Callinan and Susan Zalac each received the Distinguished Service Award for having dedicated 25 years of service to independent education. Mike Callinan joined the Athens...
Special Election-Commissioner for District 2
Athens Clarke County Elections office will conduct a Special Called Election to fill the unexpired seat of Commission District 2, Mariah Parker (resigned). The election will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The last day to register to vote in the election will be Tuesday, February 21. Absentee Ballot applications are currently being accepted. The last day an Absentee Ballot application can be accepted is March 10. Absentee Ballots will be mailed beginning February 27, 2023. Advance voting will begin Monday, February 27-March 17 at the Elections office at 8am with 2 Saturdays of voting on March 4 and March 11.
