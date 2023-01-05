Athens Clarke County Elections office will conduct a Special Called Election to fill the unexpired seat of Commission District 2, Mariah Parker (resigned). The election will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The last day to register to vote in the election will be Tuesday, February 21. Absentee Ballot applications are currently being accepted. The last day an Absentee Ballot application can be accepted is March 10. Absentee Ballots will be mailed beginning February 27, 2023. Advance voting will begin Monday, February 27-March 17 at the Elections office at 8am with 2 Saturdays of voting on March 4 and March 11.

