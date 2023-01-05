Read full article on original website
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom
Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
Chiba Poke bringing Hawaiian food to JAX
The new seafood spot will replace the former Pizza Hut location.
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
Funeral held for Sofia Cardona, 5th grader killed in Nocatee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family. Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year. A visitation was held from 3 to 4...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
New Southern Grounds site to start construction
The coffee shop will also serve food and cocktails.
JSO responds to bank robbery in Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to a reported bank robbery in the Springfield area Friday. Police say the incident happened 1600 N Main Street. This story will be updated as First Coast News gets more information.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Community holds vigil for 21-year-old Jacksonville man killed in Moncrief Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends on Friday afternoon held a candlelight vigil for Kevon Follow, a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death on West 31st Street Monday morning in the Moncrief area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax had the opportunity to...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’
Reception among Commissioners was a little better. Call it what you will — a welcome sign, a gateway to the city — but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island.
JSO: Man injured in unknown shooting on Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a man has been shot in North Jacksonville in the area of Harts Rd. and Dunn Ave. JSO reports that around 7:00 p.m. Officers received information from a local hospital in connection to a male in his 20′s with a gunshot wound.
JFRD: Accident reported on New Kings Road
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on an accident between New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue. It is confirmed that one person is trapped. The crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported. It is unknown if minors were involved. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station concept planned in LaVilla
First Coast Energy L.L.P. is planning a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s project in LaVilla that will feature a rooftop bar, restaurant, neighborhood market and 16 fuel pumps. Renderings for the Daily’s concept released Jan. 5 by the city Downtown Development Review Board also show logo signage for the Jacksonville-based craft beer company Bold City Brewing.
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man unaware catalytic converter was stolen narrowly escapes fire
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park business owner wants to see harsher penalties against people prosecuted for stealing catalytic converters out of vehicles after a pickup truck went up in flames with her husband inside because of the damage done to the truck during the crime. Kim Stanley,...
