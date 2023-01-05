ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cenntro building-out Jacksonville factory and showroom

Cenntro Automotive is building-out its separate factory and showroom in Jacksonville. The city issued two permits Jan. 4 for the electric utility vehicle manufacturer in West and South Jacksonville. New Jersey-based Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. makes light and medium-duty commercial electric vehicles designed for delivery, maintenance and warehouse uses by...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Recycling Batteries: How and why it is important to do so

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Statistics show that eight out of 10 households purchased tools and tech gadgets the likes of laptops, gaming devices, cell phones cordless power tools, etc., during the 2022 Christmas and Holiday Season. Because the items require batteries to operate, how many of us, myself included, know...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Accident reported on New Kings Road

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is working on an accident between New Kings Road and Dunn Avenue. It is confirmed that one person is trapped. The crash involved two vehicles and injuries were reported. It is unknown if minors were involved. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station concept planned in LaVilla

First Coast Energy L.L.P. is planning a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s project in LaVilla that will feature a rooftop bar, restaurant, neighborhood market and 16 fuel pumps. Renderings for the Daily’s concept released Jan. 5 by the city Downtown Development Review Board also show logo signage for the Jacksonville-based craft beer company Bold City Brewing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

