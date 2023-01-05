ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homicides in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction drops 8% in 2022

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homicides in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction dropped 8% in 2022 compared to 2021.

In 2022, there were 146 homicides which is 12 less than in 2021 which had 158, according to LVMPD’s 2022 Year End Statistical Crime Briefing.

Out of those homicides, 22 were “justifiable”, three were homicides in other jurisdictions handled by LVMPD, and 14 were LVMPD officer-involved shootings.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, LVMPD had an 86% clearance rate with 125 cases cleared by arrest, submitted, ID’d, or the suspect deceased. By the end of 2022, LVMPD had 21 open homicide cases.

Out of the 12 LVMPD area commands, the South Central Area Command had the most homicides in 2022 with a total of 26. The Downtown Area Command had the second most with 24 homicides and the Northeast Area Command had the third most with 21.

2022 murders by LVMPD area command. (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Laughlin Area Command was tied for the least amount of homicides with a total of two for the year.

There were 92 homicides by gunshot, 29 with sharp trauma, and 16 with blunt trauma, according to LVMPD.

2022 murders by weapon (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Mental disorders as a causative factor went up 400% in 2022. Domestic violence as a causative factor continued to be the top factor staying at 23 homicides.

2022 top five causative factors (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Out of 146 homicides, 20 involved a gang member accounting for 14% of all 2022 homicides.

2022 yearly and monthly murders trends (Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

October had the highest amount of homicides in 2022 standing at 21. September had the second most with 14 homicides and March and July were tied for third with 13.

