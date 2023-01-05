Read full article on original website
BMW's 'Dee' is the color-changing car of the future
The BMW i Vision Dee is a concept car that previews new technologies the brand will debut in an all-new electric car that's set to launch in 2025.
BMW’s Kaleidoscopic New Concept Car Can Shift Between 32 Colors at the Push of a Button
The most outlandish concept car of 2023 may have arrived in the first week of the year. BMW unveiled the stunning i Vision Dee at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Thursday. The sleek prototype is packed with futuristic features, like a color-changing exterior and a windshield-spanning head-up display (HUD), which might actually start popping up in the marque’s upcoming vehicles. The Dee—which stands for Driver Emotional Experience—is unlike any ride in BMW’s current lineup, save for the digital kidney grilles. It has a cleaner and more streamlined design than any of its predecessors. It’s not a complete...
CAR AND DRIVER
BMW's i Vision Dee Sedan Is a Chameleon-Like Concept with Mind-Bending Traits
The BMW i Vision Dee is a color-changing concept car revealed today as part of CES 2023. Inside, the i Vision Dee's entire windshield can act as a screen, offering different levels of augmented reality. While most of the car is conceptual, BMW said some features will start arriving in...
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
Chrysler Showcases The Future Of The Car Interior At CES 2023
Stellantis-owned Chrysler has revealed the Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023 as a glimpse into the future of interior design and technology. The forward-thinking cabin utilizes cutting-edge technological platforms - STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain, and STLA AutoDrive - to create a harmonious experience for the customer. The STLA Brain works within the Smart Cockpit infotainment setup, itself a masterpiece thanks to 37.2 inches of front-row display area.
BMW's i Vision Dee: A talking car with a 'digital soul'
It's not unheard of for a person to have an emotional connection to their car, but what if your beloved vehicle could reciprocate that energy? At the keynote for the Consumer Electronics Show, automaker BMW revealed a prototype for its i Vision Dee concept car, a vehicle the company's CEO Oliver Zipse calls "the next level of human-machine interaction," TechCrunch reports. The i Vision Dee, which stands for Digital Emotional Experience, is a four-door sedan with E-Ink technology that allows drivers to customize the car's exterior with 32 different colors. BMW says the concept car has a "digital soul, a personality not...
Autoblog
Meet BMW i Vision Dee, the color-changing, supposedly talking BMW of the future
LAS VEGAS - Meet BMW's advertisement for its Neue Klasse next-generation vehicle architecture and its vision of comprehensive digital control. This is the BMW i Vision Dee concept, a midsize sedan introduced tonight at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. "Dee" is an acronym for Digital Emotional Experience — but it also serves as the human-like name for the supposedly self-aware talking car that was the subject of the keynote presentation at CES also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, K.I.T.T. and Herbie the Love Bug. All but the Hoff were in attendance. It was quite the performance. But let's start with the vehicle itself.
torquenews.com
Ram Unveils the Long-Awaited Ram 1500 Revolution EV Concept at CES 2023
Ram's new battery electric concept called the Ram 1500 Revolution is designed to outdo the competition with more interior and cargo space and faster charging. It also has futuristic features like being able to follow you while you walk and a virtual assistant. Ram unveiled its Ram 1500 Revolution battery...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Gets Final Checkover Ahead Of Reveal, Shows Insides Too
The regular Mercedes GLC crossover is the company’s best-selling model worldwide, and last June Merc revealed an all-new version incorporating most of the features and upgrades made to its C-Class sedan cousin. But it hasn’t forgotten about buyers who can’t see themselves in either a C-Class or GLC SUV....
Industrial Distribution
Chrysler Unveils Cockpit Demonstrator at CES 2023
Chrysler yesterday debuted the Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023, providing a glimpse into the brand’s future and previewing the first application of new Stellantis technologies in North America. The Chrysler Synthesis demonstrates the integration of Chrysler’s contemporary, technology-forward and sustainable interior design with advanced Stellantis technology. The Chrysler...
Autoblog
1987 Nissan Skyline on Cars & Bids is the GT-R's long-lost cousin
Spoken in a reverential tone by enthusiasts, the name "Nissan Skyline" is often associated with the fire-breathing GT-R. We likely wouldn't have the GT-R without the Skyline, but there are other, more humble members of the family that Americans didn't get to meet. Nissan sold sedan and wagon variants of the Skyline in global markets, and a seventh-generation model listed on Cars & Bids shows what we missed.
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
MotorAuthority
Ken Block, Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023, Ram 1500 Revolution BEV: The Week In Reverse
Ken Block died, we announced the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 winner, and the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept rolled on stage in Las Vegas. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident. The rally, "Gymkhana," marketing, and apparel...
Carscoops
2023 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Launches In Australia With New Features And Colors
The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport range has been updated for the 2023 model year in Australia and brings with it some minor alterations. Production of the new model will start in February and dealerships are expected to start taking deliveries from April. Mitsubishi will offer the Pajero Sport in 4×2 and...
Consumer Reports.org
Talking Cars 393: Driving the 2023 BMW i4 M50
Main theme: This week we give our first impressions of the all-new 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric hatchback. This new BMW boldly bucks the trend of the recent eye-catching styling that seems to be all the rage with current EVs. Shockingly, this all-electric model simply looks like a low-slung sport sedan and eschews the more radical styling trends of some of the newer EVs, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Rivian R1T pickup. We also discuss that even though the i4 does without the company’s legendary inline six-cylinder engine, it still drives very much like a traditional BMW, mixing an impressive balance of a ride quality and sporty handling. Finally, we contemplate whether its EPA-estimated 271-mile cruising range is enough to compete with some heavyweights in the EV field, such as Tesla Model 3.
Daihatsu Betting Big On Small Cars At 2023 Toyoko Auto Salon
Daihatsu, an offspring of the Toyota brand, is known for building odd little cars and plans on bringing one of its cutest, the Copen, to the Tokyo Auto Salon this year. The modified Copen Roadster will be joined by a van-boat, making this manufacturer one of the weirdest around, and we love that. Daihatsu will bring eight main models to this year's Salon, with some models being concept cars and others being modified versions of production cars.
What Does the Hyundai Name Mean and Where Does It Come From?
Here's a look at the history behind the Hyundai automaker, and what the brand's name actually means and stands for. The post What Does the Hyundai Name Mean and Where Does It Come From? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
