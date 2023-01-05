Main theme: This week we give our first impressions of the all-new 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric hatchback. This new BMW boldly bucks the trend of the recent eye-catching styling that seems to be all the rage with current EVs. Shockingly, this all-electric model simply looks like a low-slung sport sedan and eschews the more radical styling trends of some of the newer EVs, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Rivian R1T pickup. We also discuss that even though the i4 does without the company’s legendary inline six-cylinder engine, it still drives very much like a traditional BMW, mixing an impressive balance of a ride quality and sporty handling. Finally, we contemplate whether its EPA-estimated 271-mile cruising range is enough to compete with some heavyweights in the EV field, such as Tesla Model 3.

