Post Register
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Post Register
Police conducted 'investigations' at home of 8 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — A small Utah community is in shock after eight family members were found shot to death inside a home Wednesday from an apparent murder-suicide. Further investigation revealed Michael Haight, 42, took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple’s five children, according to officials.
