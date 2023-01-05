ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

In-state Vols signee named Gatorade Tennessee player of the year

Arion Carter arrived at Tennessee last month to participate in some of the Vols' bowl practices, but he was honored Friday with another high school award coming off his impressive senior season. The four-star Class of 2023 linebacker from Smyrna (Tenn.) High School has been named the Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL News

Tennessee offers Hough junior tackle Eagan Boyer

Cornelius, N.C. — Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Hough High School junior offensive tackle Eagan Boyer. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound standout shared the news to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon. Tennessee is the second SEC school to extend an offer to Boyer.
TENNESSEE STATE
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension's Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tennessee failed to follow death penalty protocol

Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's failure to release an independent investigation of the state's lethal injection procedure. We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until "I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information," as Lee said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Tennessee man charged with DUI in fatal crash

A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a fatal wreck Dec. 27, according to a preliminary report from investigators. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Darrell Klein was traveling north on Old Huntsville Road in Lincoln County when he struck a vehicle that was broken down in the roadway.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

8 found dead at Utah home

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
NASHVILLE, TN

