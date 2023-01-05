Read full article on original website
Related
Roundball Roundup: Blazers earn sweep in JC, West Ridge and DB split district matchups
(WJHL) – As the calendar flips to January, the meat of district play is just beginning for a majority of high school basketball teams in Northeast Tennessee. In Johnson City, Daniel Boone pulled away from the Hilltoppers in the second half to win its first district game of the season, 55-40. Earlier in the night, […]
In-state Vols signee named Gatorade Tennessee player of the year
Arion Carter arrived at Tennessee last month to participate in some of the Vols' bowl practices, but he was honored Friday with another high school award coming off his impressive senior season. The four-star Class of 2023 linebacker from Smyrna (Tenn.) High School has been named the Gatorade Tennessee Football Player of the Year.
Tennessee offers Hough junior tackle Eagan Boyer
Cornelius, N.C. — Tennessee is the latest school to extend a verbal scholarship offer to Hough High School junior offensive tackle Eagan Boyer. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound standout shared the news to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon. Tennessee is the second SEC school to extend an offer to Boyer.
smithcountyinsider.com
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
wpln.org
You’re not imagining it. Newcomers push Tennessee up a notch in ranking of most populous states.
Population data released last month show that Tennessee’s population grew by 83,000 people in 2022. This increase is largely thanks to one phenomenon: domestic net migration. The occurrence is when more people move to a state than leave it. In 2022, over 81,000 more people moved into Tennessee than...
What would you do with $940 million? Mid-South lottery players take a chance for huge jackpot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest lottery haul up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize ranks as the sixth largest in U.S. history. If someone wins, it would be the fourth largest jackpot win in the multi-state game’s history.
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
localmemphis.com
Yes, Blue Cross Blue Shield has a protocol in place for reviewing requests to cover care at Methodist Le Bonheur Health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, you may be among thousands worried about the insurance company's recent break-up with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. But even though their relationship ended with the new year coverage some are saying you can still get an...
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Tennessee failed to follow death penalty protocol
Recently in this space we questioned Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s failure to release an independent investigation of the state’s lethal injection procedure. We said the public owned the report, and the governor should not deny access to it until “I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize it and absorb the information,” as Lee said.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
WAAY-TV
Tennessee man charged with DUI in fatal crash
A Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence after a fatal wreck Dec. 27, according to a preliminary report from investigators. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 58-year-old Darrell Klein was traveling north on Old Huntsville Road in Lincoln County when he struck a vehicle that was broken down in the roadway.
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
Tennessee bushes, trees hit hard by frost damage at homes and the Nashville Zoo
After record-cold temperatures, some bushes and trees were damaged by frost. But not all are lost, according to local arborists.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan, Includes Pay Lanes to Ease Congestion
Public-private partnership would raise funds for road projects by allowing drivers to pay for "choice lanes" Gov. Bill Lee this week unveiled a new statewide transportation plan designed to ease congestion on highways across Tennessee as the state continues to experience rapid growth in both urban and rural areas.
WTVC
With venison filling freezers in Tennessee, need a recipe?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you looked in my freezer, you might think I was a really good hunter & fisherman. You'd be wrong, but you might think that. What you should think instead is that I'm lazy, and a poor cook to boot. This year, I've harvested two deer....
Comments / 0