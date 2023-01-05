Read full article on original website
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Calvary Church offers free food drive for Clay County residents in needZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Orange Park Town Council to consider new dog parkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island names new football head coachTony SalazarFleming Island, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing sky
A Florida witness at Orlando reported watching a sphere-shaped object that would disappear and then reappear in another spot at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April
If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' ship
A Florida witness at Port St. Lucie reported watching a bright light with a blue tail that quickly disappeared at 2:50 a.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wdwinfo.com
Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10
Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Florida For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Sunshine State!
‘I Lived Here, As Well - Together’; Black History Tours at the Ximenez-Fatio House Museum
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Ximenez-Fatio House Museum is one of the best-preserved residential landmarks in St. Augustine. It’s believed that the original two-story main house was built in 1798 by Andres Ximenez. The property is a true time capsule, as it was owned and annexed by several different people as time went on.
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. Find: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
Relocators from the North are Still Moving to Florida's Big Cities, But Some Smaller Cities are Being Called "Boomtowns"
It's probably not a secret that some folks from other parts of the country moved to Florida during the pandemic. As people were able to work from home, they could live somewhere cheaper and warmer, and for many, Florida fit the bill.
topwirenews.com
St Augustine Local, “That Rick” opens a new restaurant called Kaliburger in St Augustine Florida
St Augustine, United States, 01/04/2023 / Vertex Viral /. Kaliburger is located at 2555 US-1 S, St. Augustine, FL 32086, the restaurant is easily accessible and has become a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike. The menu at Kaliburger features a range of delicious burgers made with high-quality...
Construction underway for Elevation Pointe in St. Johns County, Publix to anchor site
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More growth is on the way for one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. and in Florida. A development in St. Johns County called Elevation Pointe will feature 320 apartments, 420 townhomes, two hotels -- as well as retail and office spaces. It’s...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
live5news.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
floridapolitics.com
Travis Hutson family real estate development among fastest growing in country
Silverleaf continues to grow with the blessing of local leaders. One of the leading Republicans in the Senate is also a leading force in development in Northeast Florida, and industry experts are taking notice. The Hutson Companies’ SilverLeaf’s 1,034 sales in 2022 were good for third place among all master-planned...
Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
iheart.com
Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans
Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
Florida witness videotapes glowing orange orbs
A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a glowing, orange orb that changed directions and ascended rapidly at about 9 p.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
