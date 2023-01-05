ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
wdwinfo.com

Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket On Sale Jan. 10

Florida residents can join in the excitement of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration with Disney Weekday Magic Tickets, available for purchase starting January 10, 2023. Florida residents can purchase a 2-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for $175 plus tax – or choose a 3-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
live5news.com

1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
OCALA, FL
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy