Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensationZoey FieldsClay County, FL
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
FSCJ Artist Series presents new season of Broadway in Jacksonville in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
A 15-Year-Old Helped Murder A 10-Month-Old So His Father Could Avoid $40 Per Week In Child Support PaymentsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
Related
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
VyStar completes acquisition of another local credit union
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union announced it’s acquiring First Coast Federal Credit Union, a credit union headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. According to their press release, First Coast Federal has approximately 1,700 members and $11.2 million in assets. “As we welcome First Coast Federal members to VyStar, we...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region
Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Accel Apartments, 10350 103rd St., contractor is Hillpointe Construction LLC, 68,532 square feet, two new apartment buildings, $4.8 million. Hillwood Condominium Association Inc., 2703 Wood Hill Drive, contractor is Landmark Remodeling Inc., structural modification, $23,321. Industrial. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., 2240 Lane Ave. N., No. 101, contractor is ARCO Design/Build...
floridapolitics.com
Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council
A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Jacksonville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach sign proposal fires up locals, called ‘boring death’
Reception among Commissioners was a little better. Call it what you will — a welcome sign, a gateway to the city — but the sign at 8th and Lime streets greeting people as they enter Fernandina Beach is the latest line in the sand among local leaders who are trying to limit change from the current atmosphere on Amelia Island.
New Southern Grounds site to start construction
The coffee shop will also serve food and cocktails.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop
Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
Residents near Mayport Road call it a 'food desert' because of lack of grocers
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Those living and working near Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach call it a 'food desert' because of the lack of grocery stores in the area. Other than the Mayport Naval Station Commissary, which provides groceries to military members and their families, there is not another store, making it difficult to shop without reliable transportation.
Feeding Northeast Florida is renovating a four-building warehouse complex in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida (FNEF) is renovating a four-building, warehouse complex sitting on 12 and-a-half acres on 5245 Old Kings Road in North Jacksonville. The campus will add an additional 100,000 square feet to the organization’s current operations and serve as home to the region’s largest nonprofit...
Serving Jacksonville's senior citizens, one meal at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and their fans hope they're celebrating a win Saturday night, but there is guaranteed to be a celebration at halftime of the game. A local program called Meals on Wings will take center stage during the biggest Jaguars game in five years. It's a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board
Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
Jacksonville Daily Record
2022 ranks as third-best year of single-family permits since 2000
The number of new single-family building permits closed strongly in December, helping to make 2022 the third-best year since 2000, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,052 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in December, bringing the year’s total to 13,802....
Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits. Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
DCPS’ first ever “school showcase Saturday” offers early enrollment opportunities for parents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, parents got the opportunity to enroll their child or children into this upcoming school year. It was a chance for parents and students to learn what their classroom would look like up close and personal. “Welcome to Duval County Public Schools,” says DeVonne Lampkin.
10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
First Coast News
Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
agdaily.com
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
Comments / 0