Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 million: What population milestone means for city, region

Without a party, Duval County likely surpassed 1 million in population between 2020 and 2021. Consider it another quiet moment during the coronavirus pandemic. It was 25 years earlier, in January 1996, when the five-county metro area reached a million people and marked it with a community celebration featuring “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Accel Apartments, 10350 103rd St., contractor is Hillpointe Construction LLC, 68,532 square feet, two new apartment buildings, $4.8 million. Hillwood Condominium Association Inc., 2703 Wood Hill Drive, contractor is Landmark Remodeling Inc., structural modification, $23,321. Industrial. Cenntro Electric Group Ltd., 2240 Lane Ave. N., No. 101, contractor is ARCO Design/Build...
floridapolitics.com

Firefighters back Lindsey Brock for Jax City Council

A key public safety endorsement is going the way of Republican Lindsey Brock in his race for the Jacksonville City Council. The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters (JAFF) went with Brock in the currently four-person race in the heavily GOP district, the latest sign that the reliable Republican will be the establishment choice headed into next week’s qualifying period for local elections.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ellianos opens in Baymeadows, its 30th drive-thru coffee shop

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee announced Jan. 4 that it opened its 30th store in the southeastern United States in Jacksonville. The location at 8781 Old Kings Road S. is one of 12 Ellianos shops planned in the Jacksonville area. The store opened Dec. 21. The ellianos.com site shows four open...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Retired banker Debbie Buckland to chair JTA board

Debbie Buckland will chair the Jacksonville Transportation Authority board of directors in 2023, with Ray Driver Jr. serving as vice chair. Buckland and Driver were approved Jan. 6 during the JTA Board of Directors Nominating Committee meeting. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Buckland to the JTA board in 2019. She was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

2022 ranks as third-best year of single-family permits since 2000

The number of new single-family building permits closed strongly in December, helping to make 2022 the third-best year since 2000, according to the Northeast Florida Builders Association. A total of 1,052 permits were issued in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties in December, bringing the year’s total to 13,802....
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Starting 2023 eating healthy? Chef Esteban of El Cubano Jax is here to help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a demonstration about healthy eating habits. Each year millions of Americans make New Years resolutions to eat healthier but often times many of those resolutions end quickly. Chef Esteban showed that a little work in meal prep can save extra time and money while also providing a healthy option for meals throughout the week.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Evan Crosby

10 Jacksonville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Jacksonville, Fl. - Many people might be surprised to know that Jacksonville, not Miami, is actually the largest city in Florida. Furthermore, the Jacksonville area is home to a fast-growing economy and strong job market supported by several key industries like advanced manufacturing, biomedical and health, financial services, IT and innovation, and transportation and logistics.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel company files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that many of you have emailed our "Ask Anthony" team about in the past few months. We found court documents that reveal USA Energy Savers filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy on November 29th. Chris Redman, the owner of USA Energy Savers, also known as R Solar Group, is listed as an authorized representative.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

